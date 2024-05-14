What drama? Noah Cyrus took several opportunities to celebrate her mom, Tish Cyrus, amid their ongoing rumored family rift.

The "All Falls Down" singer posted multiple throwback pics with her mom to her Instagram Story. The first, which features Tish in a sunhat holding presumably a baby Noah, was posted on Sunday, which was Mother's Day. The second image, features Tish holding up a cake covered in candles and smiling next to a wide-eyed Noah.

"Happy birthday mom," Noah wrote on the image.

Tish turned 57 on Monday, and didn't repost any of Noah's messages, though she did opt to repost other birthday wishes on her account.

Noah Cyrus posts throwback pic with Tish Cyrus on Mother's Day 2024. - Noah Cyrus/ Instagram

Noah Cyrus celebrates Tish Cyrus' birthday with throwback photo on her Instagram Story. - Noah Cyrus/Instagram

These messages from Noah come amid the alleged ongoing drama between the family. It has been rumored that the 24-year-old singer and 54-year-old actor Dominic Purcell had a romantic relationship prior to Noah's mom, Tish, marrying the Prison Break star.

Tish and Purcell tied the knot in August 2023 with her daughters, Brandi and Miley Cyrus, by their side. Not present were Noah and her brother, Braison Cyrus.

In April, a source told ET that the reporting about Noah and Purcell has been "exaggerated," but noted that "Noah and Tish haven't been close since Tish started dating Dominic."

"It's also been an adjustment for Noah in general for her parents to be divorced," the source added of Tish and her ex-husband, Billy Ray Cyrus. "Tish didn't invite Noah to her wedding because she thought it would cause a scene and drama."

Shortly thereafter, a second source told ET, "Noah stopped seeing Dominic and Tish decided to pursue him and did not tell Noah."

Billy Ray Cyrus, Tish Cyrus and Noah Cyrus backstage during the 61st GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on Feb. 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"Tish was the one who did not invite Noah and Braison to her wedding, and blocked them on Instagram after she pursued Dominic," the source continued. "... It was Tish who requested security at her wedding to keep Noah and Braison out."

Neither Tish nor Dominic have publicly addressed the rumors or detailed their current relationship with Noah. However, Noah recently replied to a commenter who referenced "that guy u and ur mom both have sexy time with."

Noah answered the comment with a NSFW response, writing, "Hey real grandma, I'm so sorry but will you pleeeeeass just choke on the fattest c**k. Just for a lil bit. Great thanks."

Noah is currently engaged to fashion designer Pinkus.

RELATED CONTENT: