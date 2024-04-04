Dominic Purcell isn't phased by the "nonsense." The Prison Break alum posted a cryptic message on Instagram amid ongoing chatter surrounding his marriage to Tish Cyrus.

"You don't sign up for nonsense it just follows you," he captioned a photo of himself looking pensive. "I sit quietly and observe without response nor interest."

The comment comes after reports have surfaced that Tish's youngest daughter, Noah Cyrus, was romantically involved with the actor before her mom.

Tish and Purcell tied the knot in August 2023 with her daughters, Brandi and Miley Cyrus, by their side. Not present were Noah and her brother, Braison Cyrus.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that the reporting about Noah and Purcell has been "exaggerated," but noted that "Noah and Tish haven't been close since Tish started dating Dominic."

"It's also been an adjustment for Noah in general for her parents to be divorced," the source added of Tish and ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus. "Tish didn't invite Noah to her wedding because she thought it would cause a scene and drama."

Shortly thereafter, a second source told ET, "Noah stopped seeing Dominic and Tish decided to pursue him and did not tell Noah."

"Tish was the one who did not invite Noah and Braison to her wedding, and blocked them on Instagram after she pursued Dominic," the source continued. "... It was Tish who requested security at her wedding to keep Noah and Braison out."

Tish Cyrus and Noah Cyrus - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Last week, Tish opened up about working through issues in her marriage to Purcell.

"I was so scared when I first met Dom, my husband, which was not that long ago," Tish said on her Sorry We're Stoned podcast. "But it is crazy because I am a Taurus and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing I read said, 'Don't even do it. It is the absolute worst pairing.'"

Tish explained that the issues come from the fact that she takes "things so personally," while her husband is "just very blunt, like, there is no warm and fuzzy."

She said that instead of "getting so offended," she's working on resolving things through "conversations."

"This is where I’ve grown," she explained. "Instead [of] getting so upset and heated about it and me not taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion. I’ve never been good at that."

These things "are definitely issues," Tish continued, "but issues also, because I love him, that I'm dealing with."

