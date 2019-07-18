Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Final Hours -- Shop Mother, Sam Edelman & More Before Public Access Starts
Tomorrow is a big day if you’re looking to save.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opens to the public at 9:30 a.m. PST on Friday, which means everyone can access the department store’s biggest sale of the year online and at the store until Aug. 4.
Both luxury, contemporary and high-street brands are majorly discounted across multiple categories, including women’s fashion, beauty and home. So expect amazing deals on new and full-price items from favorite brands such as Mother skinny jeans (a Meghan Markle favorite), Barefoot Dreams blanket, The Beachwaver pro curling iron, Hunter rain boots, Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk lip kit and more (perfect for some early fall shopping!).
Right now, Nordstrom credit card holders have a few hours left to score from the sale before everyone else logs in, so get your shopping on by browsing through ET Style’s top Nordstrom sale selects.
If you’re not a card member, take a sneak peek on what to buy.
When Does It Take Place?
It began on July 12 for Nordstrom cardmembers who receive early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale discounts before it opens to the public on July 19 at 9:30 a.m. PST/12:30 p.m. EST online. In-store hours vary. The last day is Aug. 4 and prices will go back up on Aug. 5.
How Can I Access the Deals?
As mentioned, being a Nordstrom cardmember gives you early access to the sale a week in advance, giving you a better chance to score coveted items before they sell out. Receive a $40 bonus note for signing up for future use.
Which Brands Will Go on Sale?
Nordstrom carries some of the biggest luxury and contemporary designers, along with high-street brands, their exclusive, in-house "Nordstrom Made" lines and a plethora of makeup, skincare, hair and beauty tool brands.
Here is a sample of brands that are offering discounts.
Designers/Contemporary: Marc Jacobs, L'Agence, Kate Spade New York, Vince, Rebecca Minkoff, AG, Coach
High-Street: Topshop, ASTR The Label, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden, Lucky Brand, Madewell
Nordstrom Brands: BP., Treasure & Bond, Halogen, Zella, Something Navy
Beauty: Dior, La Mer, Le Labo, simplehuman, Diptyque, ghd, T3, NARS, Yves Saint Laurent, Charlotte Tilbury
Shop our picks:
Mother The Pixie Ankle Skinny Jeans,
$228 $152
Sam Edelman Hiltin Knee High Boot,
$250 $165
UGG Kantner Pajama Pants,
$68 $45
Rag & Bone Raina Metallic Sweater Tank,
$295 $197
Paige Hoxton Ripped High Waist Skinny Jeans,
$229 $153
Sunday Riley Essentials Set,
$148 $99
The Beachwaver Co. Beachwaver Pro Line 1.25-Inch Curling Iron,
$199 $133
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Throw Blanket,
$147 $97
Serene House Macaron Aromatherapy Diffuser,
$50 $33
Missoni Home Stephan Bath Towel,
$85 $60
Anthropologie Attingham Pitcher,
$58 $38
Nordstrom Chevron Luggage Set,
$299 $200
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Duo,
$43 $25
NARS Hot Tropic Lip Gloss Set,
$96 $39
Fresh Rose Hydration Rush Ritual Set,
$101 $69
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings,
$98 $65
Rails Hunter Plaid Shirt,
$158 $100
Sanctuary Plus Size Rowen Military Jacket,
$129 $86
NeuLash Lash Enhancing Serum Duo,
$190 $95
Vince Textured V-Neck Sweater,
$275 $184
Steve Madden Jillian Bootie,
$130 $87
Hunter Tour Packable Rain Boot,
$150 $100
Michele Relevé Diamond Two-Tone Watch
$2895 $1939
Marc Jacobs The Box Bag,
$295 $196
Tom Ford Eye & Mini Lip Set,
$126 $88
simplehuman Sensor Mirror Pro Wide View,
$400 $250
T3 Grey SinglePass Curl 1.25-inch,
$160 $107
La Mer The Soothing Collection,
$475 $360
Diptyque Set of 5 Travel Size Candles,
$75 $55
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit,
$78 $60
