Tomorrow is a big day if you’re looking to save.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opens to the public at 9:30 a.m. PST on Friday, which means everyone can access the department store’s biggest sale of the year online and at the store until Aug. 4.

Both luxury, contemporary and high-street brands are majorly discounted across multiple categories, including women’s fashion, beauty and home. So expect amazing deals on new and full-price items from favorite brands such as Mother skinny jeans (a Meghan Markle favorite), Barefoot Dreams blanket, The Beachwaver pro curling iron, Hunter rain boots, Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk lip kit and more (perfect for some early fall shopping!).

Right now, Nordstrom credit card holders have a few hours left to score from the sale before everyone else logs in, so get your shopping on by browsing through ET Style’s top Nordstrom sale selects.

If you’re not a card member, take a sneak peek on what to buy.

When Does It Take Place?

It began on July 12 for Nordstrom cardmembers who receive early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale discounts before it opens to the public on July 19 at 9:30 a.m. PST/12:30 p.m. EST online. In-store hours vary. The last day is Aug. 4 and prices will go back up on Aug. 5.

How Can I Access the Deals?

As mentioned, being a Nordstrom cardmember gives you early access to the sale a week in advance, giving you a better chance to score coveted items before they sell out. Receive a $40 bonus note for signing up for future use.

Which Brands Will Go on Sale?

Nordstrom carries some of the biggest luxury and contemporary designers, along with high-street brands, their exclusive, in-house "Nordstrom Made" lines and a plethora of makeup, skincare, hair and beauty tool brands.

Here is a sample of brands that are offering discounts.

Designers/Contemporary: Marc Jacobs, L'Agence, Kate Spade New York, Vince, Rebecca Minkoff, AG, Coach

High-Street: Topshop, ASTR The Label, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden, Lucky Brand, Madewell

Nordstrom Brands: BP., Treasure & Bond, Halogen, Zella, Something Navy

Beauty: Dior, La Mer, Le Labo, simplehuman, Diptyque, ghd, T3, NARS, Yves Saint Laurent, Charlotte Tilbury

Shop our picks:

