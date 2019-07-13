Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Shop Our Picks of the Best Fashion and Beauty Deals

By Amy Lee‍
Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is in full force! 

The department store has launched its biggest annual sale in-store and online, offering discounts on both fashion and beauty products at major discounts -- including new arrivals. 

Nordstrom cardmembers now have early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale before it opens to the public on July 19, so we recommend you act fast before your favorites sell out. 

Read up on everything you need to know about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and shop the best deals on clothing, shoes, accessories, makeup and skincare you can't miss below. 

When Does It Take Place? 

It began on July 12 at 9:30 a.m. PST/12:30 p.m. EST for Nordstrom cardmembers who get early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale discounts before it opens to the public on July 19. The last day is Aug. 4 and prices will go back up on Aug. 5. 

How Can I Access the Deals? 

As mentioned, being a Nordstrom cardmember gives you early access to the sale a week in advance, giving you a better chance to score coveted items before they sell out. Receive a $40 bonus note for signing up for future use. 

Which Brands Will Go on Sale? 

Nordstrom carries some of the biggest luxury and contemporary designers, along with high-street brands, their exclusive, in-house "Nordstrom Made" lines and a plethora of makeup, skincare, hair and beauty tool brands. 

Here is a sample of brands that are offering discounts. 

Designers/Contemporary: Marc Jacobs, L'Agence, Kate Spade New York, Vince, Rebecca Minkoff, AG, Coach

High-Street: TopshopASTR The Label, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden, Lucky Brand, Madewell 

Nordstrom Brands: BP., Treasure & Bond, Halogen, Zella, Something Navy 

Beauty: Dior, La MerLe Labo, simplehuman, Diptyque, ghd, T3, NARS, Yves Saint Laurent, Charlotte Tilbury 

Shop our picks:  

Spanx faux leather leggings
Nordstrom

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $98 $65

Rails plaid shirt
Nordstrom

Rails Hunter Plaid Shirt, $158 $100

Neulash lash serum
Nordstrom

NeuLash Lash Enhancing Serum Duo, $190 $95 

Vince textured v-neck sweater
Nordstrom

Vince Textured V-Neck Sweater, $275 $184

Halogen leopard printed midi skirt
Nordstrom

Halogen Pleated Midi Skirt, $119 $79

Mother the hustler two step fray jeans
Nordstrom

Mother The Hustler Two Step Fray Jeans, $228 $152

Steve Madden jillian bootie
Nordstrom

Steve Madden Jillian Bootie, $130 $87

Hunter rain boots
Nordstrom

Hunter Tour Packable Rain Boot, $150 $100

Michele diamond two-tone watch
Nordstrom

Michele Relevé Diamond Two-Tone Watch $2895 $1939 

Marc Jacobs yellow box bag
Nordstrom

Marc Jacobs The Box Bag, $295 $196

NARS satin lip pencil set
Nordstrom

NARS Naked Paradise Satin Lip Pencil Set, $108 $39

Tom Ford eye and mini lip set
Nordstrom

Tom Ford Eye & Mini Lip Set, $126 $88

simplehuman sensor mirror pro wide view
Nordstrom

simplehuman Sensor Mirror Pro Wide View, $400 $250

T3 singlepass curl 1.25 inch
Nordstrom

T3 Grey SinglePass Curl 1.25-inch, $160 $107

La Mer soothing collection
Nordstrom

La Mer The Soothing Collection, $475 $360

Diptyque mini candle set
Nordstrom

Diptyque Set of 5 Travel Size Candles, $75 $55

Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk lip kit
Nordstrom

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit, $78 $60

