The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one you can't miss!

The department store's biggest annual sale, available to shop in-store and online, offers discounts on both fashion and beauty products at big discounts -- including new arrivals. The sale takes place during the same time as Amazon Prime Day and other major summer sales, including Macy's Black Friday in July event.

Nordstrom cardmembers now have early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale before it opens to the public on July 19, so we recommend you act fast before your favorites sell out.

Read up on everything you need to know about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and shop the best deals on clothing, shoes, accessories, makeup and skincare below.

When Does It Take Place?

It began on July 12 at 9:30 a.m. PST/12:30 p.m. EST for Nordstrom cardmembers who get early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale discounts before it opens to the public on July 19. The last day is Aug. 4 and prices will go back up on Aug. 5.

How Can I Access the Deals?

As mentioned, being a Nordstrom cardmember gives you early access to the sale a week in advance, giving you a better chance to score coveted items before they sell out. Receive a $40 bonus note for signing up for future use.

Which Brands Will Go on Sale?

Nordstrom carries some of the biggest luxury and contemporary designers, along with high-street brands, their exclusive, in-house "Nordstrom Made" lines and a plethora of makeup, skincare, hair and beauty tool brands.

Here is a sample of brands that are offering discounts.

Designers/Contemporary: Marc Jacobs, L'Agence, Kate Spade New York, Vince, Rebecca Minkoff, AG, Coach

High-Street: Topshop, ASTR The Label, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden, Lucky Brand, Madewell

Nordstrom Brands: BP., Treasure & Bond, Halogen, Zella, Something Navy

Beauty: Dior, La Mer, Le Labo, simplehuman, Diptyque, ghd, T3, NARS, Yves Saint Laurent, Charlotte Tilbury

Shop our picks:

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

NARS

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best Beauty Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019 Fashion Deals: Shop the Best Shoes, Clothing and More!

Macy's Black Friday in July Sale: Shop Can't-Miss Fashion & Beauty Deals

Non-Prime Day Fashion & Beauty Sales to Also Shop: Target, Macy's & More!

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Celebrity Brands on Sale -- Kristen Bell, Kobe Bryant, JoJo Siwa & More!

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Lady Gaga's Beauty Brand Is Now Available for Pre-Order