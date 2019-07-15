Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Shop Our Picks of the Best Fashion and Beauty Deals Including La Mer & Spanx

By Amy Lee‍
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one you can't miss! 

The department store's biggest annual sale, available to shop in-store and online, offers discounts on both fashion and beauty products at big discounts -- including new arrivals. The sale takes place during the same time as Amazon Prime Day and other major summer sales, including Macy's Black Friday in July event. 

Nordstrom cardmembers now have early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale before it opens to the public on July 19, so we recommend you act fast before your favorites sell out. 

Read up on everything you need to know about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and shop the best deals on clothing, shoes, accessories, makeup and skincare below. 

When Does It Take Place? 

It began on July 12 at 9:30 a.m. PST/12:30 p.m. EST for Nordstrom cardmembers who get early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale discounts before it opens to the public on July 19. The last day is Aug. 4 and prices will go back up on Aug. 5. 

How Can I Access the Deals? 

As mentioned, being a Nordstrom cardmember gives you early access to the sale a week in advance, giving you a better chance to score coveted items before they sell out. Receive a $40 bonus note for signing up for future use. 

Which Brands Will Go on Sale? 

Nordstrom carries some of the biggest luxury and contemporary designers, along with high-street brands, their exclusive, in-house "Nordstrom Made" lines and a plethora of makeup, skincare, hair and beauty tool brands. 

Here is a sample of brands that are offering discounts. 

Designers/Contemporary: Marc Jacobs, L'Agence, Kate Spade New York, Vince, Rebecca Minkoff, AG, Coach

High-Street: TopshopASTR The Label, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden, Lucky Brand, Madewell 

Nordstrom Brands: BP., Treasure & Bond, Halogen, Zella, Something Navy 

Beauty: Dior, La MerLe Labo, simplehuman, Diptyque, ghd, T3, NARS, Yves Saint Laurent, Charlotte Tilbury 

Shop our picks:  

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Duo
Nordstrom

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Duo, $43 $25

NARS Hot Tropic Lip Gloss Set
Nordstrom

NARS Hot Tropic Lip Gloss Set, $96 $39

Fresh Rose Hydration Rush Ritual Set
Nordstrom

Fresh Rose Hydration Rush Ritual Set, $101 $69 

Spanx faux leather leggings
Nordstrom

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $98 $65

Rails plaid shirt
Nordstrom

Rails Hunter Plaid Shirt, $158 $100

Neulash lash serum
Nordstrom

NeuLash Lash Enhancing Serum Duo, $190 $95 

Vince textured v-neck sweater
Nordstrom

Vince Textured V-Neck Sweater, $275 $184

Halogen leopard printed midi skirt
Nordstrom

Halogen Pleated Midi Skirt, $119 $79

Mother the hustler two step fray jeans
Nordstrom

Mother The Hustler Two Step Fray Jeans, $228 $152

Steve Madden jillian bootie
Nordstrom

Steve Madden Jillian Bootie, $130 $87

Hunter rain boots
Nordstrom

Hunter Tour Packable Rain Boot, $150 $100

Michele diamond two-tone watch
Nordstrom

Michele Relevé Diamond Two-Tone Watch $2895 $1939 

Marc Jacobs yellow box bag
Nordstrom

Marc Jacobs The Box Bag, $295 $196

NARS 

Tom Ford eye and mini lip set
Nordstrom

Tom Ford Eye & Mini Lip Set, $126 $88

simplehuman sensor mirror pro wide view
Nordstrom

simplehuman Sensor Mirror Pro Wide View, $400 $250

T3 singlepass curl 1.25 inch
Nordstrom

T3 Grey SinglePass Curl 1.25-inch, $160 $107

La Mer soothing collection
Nordstrom

La Mer The Soothing Collection, $475 $360

Diptyque mini candle set
Nordstrom

Diptyque Set of 5 Travel Size Candles, $75 $55

Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk lip kit
Nordstrom

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit, $78 $60

