Nordstrom Better Together Sale: Save on Nike, Vince, Patagonia and More
Nordstrom's ongoing Better Together Sale is still going strong, currently offering up to 40% off styles from Nike, Vince, Patagonia, Eileen Fisher and more. Other brands you can score deals on right now include Kate Spade New York, Steve Madden, Vince Camuto and Topshop.
Since stores are closed, Nordstrom launched this new kind of sale to offer limited time savings on select brands and categories. Each sale lasts for only a few days, and a new sale goes live shortly after it ends. Previous Better Together sales have slashed prices on sandals, dresses and jumpsuits.
The latest Better Together Sale ends April 14 at 9 a.m. ET -- but don't worry, the next Better Together Sale will go live just three hours later, on April 14 at noon ET.
Don't see anything you like? The massive Nordstrom Spring Sale continues to offer up to 60% off Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Zella, Estée Lauder and other top brands.
Below, our favorite picks from the current Better Together Sale at Nordstrom.
A long, soft cardigan in a neutral color? We'll be wearing this several times a week.
A cozy cream-colored sweater you can reach for year-round.
An ombre rainbow can make any run feel a little bit brighter. The lightweight Air Max Dia also offers lots of cushioning.
Sporty, stylish and on sale. Meet your new "everything" pants.
You'll get so much wear out of this classic striped crewneck top from Vince, now 60% off.
We can’t think of a single outfit that wouldn’t pair well with these neutral booties. If you want a pop of color on your feet, the Gigietta comes in 13 shades, including several variations on embossed leather.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
