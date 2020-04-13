Nordstrom's ongoing Better Together Sale is still going strong, currently offering up to 40% off styles from Nike, Vince, Patagonia, Eileen Fisher and more. Other brands you can score deals on right now include Kate Spade New York, Steve Madden, Vince Camuto and Topshop.

Since stores are closed, Nordstrom launched this new kind of sale to offer limited time savings on select brands and categories. Each sale lasts for only a few days, and a new sale goes live shortly after it ends. Previous Better Together sales have slashed prices on sandals, dresses and jumpsuits.

The latest Better Together Sale ends April 14 at 9 a.m. ET -- but don't worry, the next Better Together Sale will go live just three hours later, on April 14 at noon ET.

Don't see anything you like? The massive Nordstrom Spring Sale continues to offer up to 60% off Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Zella, Estée Lauder and other top brands.

Below, our favorite picks from the current Better Together Sale at Nordstrom.

Organic Cotton Blend Long Cardigan Eileen Fisher Nordstrom Organic Cotton Blend Long Cardigan Eileen Fisher A long, soft cardigan in a neutral color? We'll be wearing this several times a week. REGULARLY $318 $190.80 at Nordstrom

Drop Stitch Crewneck Sweater Topshop Nordstrom Drop Stitch Crewneck Sweater Topshop A cozy cream-colored sweater you can reach for year-round. REGULARLY $68 $33.99 at Nordstrom

Air Max Dia NRG Sneaker Nike Nordstrom Air Max Dia NRG Sneaker Nike An ombre rainbow can make any run feel a little bit brighter. The lightweight Air Max Dia also offers lots of cushioning. REGULARLY $130 $97.50 at Nordstrom

Engineered Knit Jogger Pants The North Face Nordstrom Engineered Knit Jogger Pants The North Face Sporty, stylish and on sale. Meet your new "everything" pants. REGULARLY $180 $135 at Nordstrom

Pencil Stripe Drop Shoulder Vince Nordstrom Pencil Stripe Drop Shoulder Vince You'll get so much wear out of this classic striped crewneck top from Vince, now 60% off. REGULARLY $155 $62 at Nordstrom

Gigietta Bootie Vince Camuto Nordstrom Gigietta Bootie Vince Camuto We can’t think of a single outfit that wouldn’t pair well with these neutral booties. If you want a pop of color on your feet, the Gigietta comes in 13 shades, including several variations on embossed leather. REGULARLY $149.95 Starting at $59.98 at Nordstrom

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

