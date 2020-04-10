Shopping

Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 60% on Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Nike and More

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Courtesy of @nordstrom

The Nordstrom Spring Sale continues to bring out can't-miss deals. Nordstrom offers up to 60% off fashion, beauty products and more.

These markdowns in the department store's online shop includes clothing, shoes, accessories, home goods and men's clothing from major brands such as Tory Burch, Nike, Marc Jacobs, Topshop, Barefoot Dreams, Kate Spade New York and more. Nordstrom's free shipping and returns make it easy to shop this sale, as most of us are currently not leaving the house.

The Spring Sale is in tandem with the retailer's ongoing Better Together Sale, which ends at 9 a.m. EST on April 11, and includes savings up to 50% off on new spring styles from Nordstrom-exclusive lines like Halogen and Treasure & Bond.

We think these Nordstrom sale deals are as good as the ones we see at landmark events like the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale and its Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Winter Sales. 

Ahead, browse through ET Style's favorite sale items from Nordstrom. 

The Box Leather Crossbody Bag
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs The Box Leather Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
The Box Leather Crossbody Bag
Marc Jacobs

This bright blue Marc Jacobs logo leather crossbody bag is as cool as it is functional. 

REGULARLY $295

Miller Loafer
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Miller Loafer
Nordstrom
Miller Loafer
Tory Burch

We love this blush pink Tory Burch suede loafer dressed up with the brand's iconic medallion logo hardware. 

REGULARLY $298

Live In Space Dye High Waist Leggings
Zella
Zella Live In Space Dye High Waist Leggings
Nordstrom
Live In Space Dye High Waist Leggings
Zella

Whether you are lounging or working out in the living room, these versatile leggings do it all.

REGULARLY $65

Air Force 1 SP Metallic Sneaker
Nike
Nike Air Force 1 SP Metallic Sneaker
Nordstrom
Air Force 1 SP Metallic Sneaker
Nike

These metallic Nike Air Force 1 sneakers are simply stunning. 

REGULARLY $150

Collins Military Jacket
Rails
Rails Collins Military Jacket
Nordstrom
Collins Military Jacket
Rails

A military-style denim jacket to throw on for a lightweight layer.

REGULARLY $198

Scallop Edge Candle
Voluspa
Voluspa Scallop Edge Candle
Nordstrom
Scallop Edge Candle
Voluspa

Fill the room with the gorgeous fruity, floral scent of the Voluspa Japanese Plum Bloom candle. The pink scallop edge jar is easy on the eyes, too. 

REGULARLY $24

Studio Fix Fluid Foundation SPF 15
MAC
MAC Studio Fix Fluid Foundation SPF 15
Nordstrom
Studio Fix Fluid Foundation SPF 15
MAC

Stock up on the tried-and-true, long-wearing MAC Studio Fix Foundation, available in over 50 shades. 

REGULARLY $31

Life Changer Moto Jacket
BLANKNYC
BLANKNYC Life Changer Moto Jacket
Nordstrom
Life Changer Moto Jacket
BLANKNYC

A faux leather moto jacket is undoubtedly a wardrobe staple and this one is now under $60! 

REGULARLY $98

Baja Babe Strapless Midi Dress
Free People
Free People Baja Babe Strapless Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Baja Babe Strapless Midi Dress
Free People

Proof you can be cute, chic and comfy all at once. This strapless dress with a leafy metallic print also comes in black.

REGULARLY $168

Precious Things Gel Lab Pro Nail Color Set
Deborah Lippman
Precious Things Gel Lab Pro Nail Color Set
Nordstrom
Precious Things Gel Lab Pro Nail Color Set
Deborah Lippman

Have your nails seen better days? Swipe on one of these high-gloss shades. (And check out our other at-home manicure recs.)

REGULARLY $24

Sage Slide Sandal
Matisse
Matisse Sage Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Sage Slide Sandal
Matisse

These sleek slides come in pink, gold, khaki and white. If you normally wear a half-size shoe, order the next size up.

REGULARLY $58.95

Whisp Faux Fur Throw
Treasure & Bond
Whisp Faux Fur Throw
Nordstrom
Whisp Faux Fur Throw
Treasure & Bond

Is there anything more homey than snuggling up in a faux fur blanket? We think not. This cocoon of comfort adds a cozy touch to the room even when it's not in use. 

REGULARLY $139

Breezy Basics Jumpsuit
Becca
Becca Breezy Basics Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Breezy Basics Jumpsuit
Becca

An easy-breezy jumpsuit is the perfect piece to lounge in. 

REGULARLY $78

