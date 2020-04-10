The Nordstrom Spring Sale continues to bring out can't-miss deals. Nordstrom offers up to 60% off fashion, beauty products and more.

These markdowns in the department store's online shop includes clothing, shoes, accessories, home goods and men's clothing from major brands such as Tory Burch, Nike, Marc Jacobs, Topshop, Barefoot Dreams, Kate Spade New York and more. Nordstrom's free shipping and returns make it easy to shop this sale, as most of us are currently not leaving the house.

The Spring Sale is in tandem with the retailer's ongoing Better Together Sale, which ends at 9 a.m. EST on April 11, and includes savings up to 50% off on new spring styles from Nordstrom-exclusive lines like Halogen and Treasure & Bond.

We think these Nordstrom sale deals are as good as the ones we see at landmark events like the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale and its Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Winter Sales.

Ahead, browse through ET Style's favorite sale items from Nordstrom.

The Box Leather Crossbody Bag Marc Jacobs Nordstrom The Box Leather Crossbody Bag Marc Jacobs This bright blue Marc Jacobs logo leather crossbody bag is as cool as it is functional. REGULARLY $295 $176.98 at Nordstrom

Miller Loafer Tory Burch Nordstrom Miller Loafer Tory Burch We love this blush pink Tory Burch suede loafer dressed up with the brand's iconic medallion logo hardware. REGULARLY $298 $119.20 at Nordstrom

Live In Space Dye High Waist Leggings Zella Nordstrom Live In Space Dye High Waist Leggings Zella Whether you are lounging or working out in the living room, these versatile leggings do it all. REGULARLY $65 $39 at Nordstrom

Air Force 1 SP Metallic Sneaker Nike Nordstrom Air Force 1 SP Metallic Sneaker Nike These metallic Nike Air Force 1 sneakers are simply stunning. REGULARLY $150 $89.98 at Nordstrom

Collins Military Jacket Rails Nordstrom Collins Military Jacket Rails A military-style denim jacket to throw on for a lightweight layer. REGULARLY $198 $99 at Nordstrom

Scallop Edge Candle Voluspa Nordstrom Scallop Edge Candle Voluspa Fill the room with the gorgeous fruity, floral scent of the Voluspa Japanese Plum Bloom candle. The pink scallop edge jar is easy on the eyes, too. REGULARLY $24 $18 at Nordstrom

Studio Fix Fluid Foundation SPF 15 MAC Nordstrom Studio Fix Fluid Foundation SPF 15 MAC Stock up on the tried-and-true, long-wearing MAC Studio Fix Foundation, available in over 50 shades. REGULARLY $31 $20 at Nordstrom

Life Changer Moto Jacket BLANKNYC Nordstrom Life Changer Moto Jacket BLANKNYC A faux leather moto jacket is undoubtedly a wardrobe staple and this one is now under $60! REGULARLY $98 $58.80 at Nordstrom

Baja Babe Strapless Midi Dress Free People Nordstrom Baja Babe Strapless Midi Dress Free People Proof you can be cute, chic and comfy all at once. This strapless dress with a leafy metallic print also comes in black. REGULARLY $168 $126 at Nordstrom

Sage Slide Sandal Matisse Nordstrom Sage Slide Sandal Matisse These sleek slides come in pink, gold, khaki and white. If you normally wear a half-size shoe, order the next size up. REGULARLY $58.95 $44.21 at Nordstrom

Whisp Faux Fur Throw Treasure & Bond Nordstrom Whisp Faux Fur Throw Treasure & Bond Is there anything more homey than snuggling up in a faux fur blanket? We think not. This cocoon of comfort adds a cozy touch to the room even when it's not in use. REGULARLY $139 $55.60 at Nordstrom

Breezy Basics Jumpsuit Becca Nordstrom Breezy Basics Jumpsuit Becca An easy-breezy jumpsuit is the perfect piece to lounge in. REGULARLY $78 $58.50 at Nordstrom

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

