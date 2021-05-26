Shopping

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Starts Today: Shop Deals Up to 50% Off

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom

Shoppers, great news! If you love Nordstrom, the department store has just launched their Half-Yearly Sale and it's a summer sale event you don't want to miss. The retailer is offering up to 50% off sitewide from now through June 6. 

As you probably already know, Nordstrom is brimming with stylish options from clothes and shoes to homeware and accessories. The sale features a ton of fan favorites including Zella leggings, Free People dresses, Marc Jacobs handbags and MAC lipsticks. Additional brands you'll find from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale include Vans, BP., Madewell, Topshop, Patagonia, Sam Edelman, Nike, Steve Madden, Longchamp, Coach and so many more. 

The Half-Yearly Sale is the perfect way to start grabbing deals ahead of Memorial Day weekend. If you're looking for more early sale events, check out ET Style's selection of the best mattress deals, Macy's deals and Bloomingdale's deals.

Browse the epic Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale and shop our top picks below.

Zella High Waist Studio Lite Pocket 7/8 Leggings
Nordstrom
These lightweight leggings made in a moisture-wicking fabric are perfect for the warm summer months. 
$39 (REGULARLY $65)
Zella Seamless Strappy Sports Bra
Norstrom
This adorable strappy style is going fast! Luckily, it's available in 8 colors. 
$17 (REGULARLY $29)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic® Lite Long Weekend Cardigan
Nordstrom
Get the super soft Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cardigan for 40% off before it sells out!
$88 (REGULARLY $147)
Free People Sunbaked Floral Long Sleeve Swing Minidress
Nordstrom
This relaxed, floral dress will be your go-to from the beach to brunch and beyond. 
$77 (REGULARLY $128)
Floret Studios Off The Shoulder Tiered Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Need a dress for a long overdue event this summer? This romantic number is perfect for a bridal shower, graduation or date night. 
$54 (REGULARLY $89)
Marc Fisher Mahalia Strappy Sandal
Nordstrom
These versatile sandals can be styled with anything from a long, flowing summer dress to your favorite denim cutoffs and a tee. 
$66 (REGULARLY $110)
Topshop Ruched Leather Bag
Nordstrom
A rich leather bag for under $50? Add to cart. 
$44 (REGULARLY $65)
Marc Jacobs The Softshot 17 Leather Bag
Nordstrom
The color combination on this modern classic bag makes it our pick for the season. Carry it either as a clutch or with the crossbody strap to stay hands-free. 
$195 (REGULARLY $325)
Madewell Enamel Heart Chain Necklace Set
Nordstrom
We love this double-necklace set with heart pendant. 
$16 (REGULARLY $42)
Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Sneaker
Nordstrom
Need a new pair of white sneakers? Score this sleek, comfy leather pair by Cole Haan. 
$70 (REGULARLY $130)
Longchamp Le Pliage Club Tote
Nordstrom
This classic Longchamp tote is a wardrobe staple. 
$124 (REGULARLY $155)
Coach The Coach Originals Ergo Leather Shoulder Bag
Nordstrom
A luxurious leather shoulder bag that'll stand the test of time. 
$297 (REGULARLY $495)
MAC Lustre Lipstick
Nordstrom
Get this red MAC lipstick for only $11. 
$11 (REGULARLY $19)
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs & Rosewater
Nordstrom
Stock up on this cult-fave Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs & Rosewater.
$8 (REGULARLY $12)
OHOM Ui Monogram Golden Mug & Warmer Set
Nordstrom
A personalized golden mug that comes with a charger that keeps your coffee and tea hot. 
$47 (REGULARLY $79)

