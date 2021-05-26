Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Starts Today: Shop Deals Up to 50% Off

Shoppers, great news! If you love Nordstrom, the department store has just launched their Half-Yearly Sale and it's a summer sale event you don't want to miss. The retailer is offering up to 50% off sitewide from now through June 6.

As you probably already know, Nordstrom is brimming with stylish options from clothes and shoes to homeware and accessories. The sale features a ton of fan favorites including Zella leggings, Free People dresses, Marc Jacobs handbags and MAC lipsticks. Additional brands you'll find from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale include Vans, BP., Madewell, Topshop, Patagonia, Sam Edelman, Nike, Steve Madden, Longchamp, Coach and so many more.

The Half-Yearly Sale is the perfect way to start grabbing deals ahead of Memorial Day weekend. If you're looking for more early sale events, check out ET Style's selection of the best mattress deals, Macy's deals and Bloomingdale's deals.

Browse the epic Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale and shop our top picks below.

