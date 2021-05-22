The Best Outdoor Deals at Macy's Memorial Day Sale

Macy's has launched an early Memorial Day sale, and it's perfect for getting your home ready for summer!

The department store is offering up to 60% off patio furniture, grills, blenders, serveware, barware and outdoor games so you and your family can make the most of your home's outdoor space. On top of the existing discounts, customers can get up to an extra 25% off on select items with the promo code SUMMER.

The Macy's Memorial Day sale is filled with a ton of outdoor living staples for al fresco dining, happy hour hangs and backyard BBQs at home. From cheese boards to chaise lounge sets, the sale has pretty much everything you're looking for, whether you're trying to spruce up your patio or yard or you need on-the-go essentials to take with you on an outdoor adventure.

Ahead, shop top deals from the Macy's sale.

Outdoor Furniture

Grills and Blenders

Serveware and Barware

Outdoor Games

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Early: The Best Memorial Day Mattress Deals

Everything You Need for Summer Outdoor Entertaining From Amazon

The Best Camping Gear for Summer

How to Host the Perfect Outdoor Movie Night