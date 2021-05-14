Summer is coming, schedules are filling up and it's as important as ever to get a good night's sleep. Luckily, Memorial Day weekend is only a few weeks away, and with the holiday comes all the Memorial Day sale types you can think of, including Memorial Day mattress sales. And some have started early.

There are a ton of deals available right now to help you get your Memorial Day mattress sale shopping on. Whether you're looking to replace an old twin mattress with a fresh snooze-inducing queen mattress to help you get optimal rest, you want to try a puffy mattress or hybrid mattress with an adjustable base, you need a new mattress topper or mattress protector, or you want to see what kind of memory foam mattress you can get on sale, there's a luxury mattress deal for whatever kind of sleeper you are. While you're browsing through mattresses, don't forget to check out these cute pajama sets and cozy loungewear.

Chances are you've caught yourself daydreaming about your next socially distanced getaway in the (literal) flurry of things -- or you're actually planning it. But for the moments when you aren't away on a road trip or a weekend escape, a warm and inviting mattress may just be the thing to get you excited about staying at home.

Ahead, we've put together the must-know mattress brands putting out major deals and discounts on their best-selling mattresses. From Tempur-Pedic and Tuft & Needle to Casper Mattress and Mattress Firm, these are the sales worth knowing -- whatever your sleeping needs may be.

Scroll down to read up on the money-saving Memorial Day mattress sales from our favorite mattress manufacturers you can shop and save on now.

The Best Deals

Allswell

Beginning May 18, get 20% Off Mattresses at Allswell Home with code MEMDAY.

Amerisleep

Shop all of Amerisleep’s beds at 30% off with code AS30. This deal includes free, no-contact delivery and free returns.

Avocado Mattress

Choose between two great deals from Avocado Mattress. Use code HONOR to save $100 on Avocado’s Vegan Latex Mattress or use code MEMORIALDAY to save $250 on the Organic Luxury Plus Mattress.

Awara Sleep

Beginning May 18, save $300 on a mattress from Awara Sleep, with $499 worth of accessories included. And this is a mattress purchase you can feel good about. Awara Sleep will plant ten trees with trees.org for each mattress purchased.

Casper Mattress

Save 15% on mattresses and 10% on everything else with code MEMDAY through June 7.

Cocoon by Sealy

Save 35% on a new cooling mattress of any size. Cocoon is also giving away two pillows and a sheet set -- worth up to $660 -- with every mattress purchase.

DreamCloud

Get $200 off your mattress purchase, plus bedding accessories worth $399, no code needed.

Haven

Haven is extending their Spring Sale, allowing buyers to take 50% off all mattresses sitewide. Right now their Haven premiere mattress is 50% off.

Layla Sleep

Up to $200 off all mattresses, plus two free memory foam pillows with every mattress purchase as part of its Spring Sale, no code required.

Leesa Mattress

Take up to $500 off Leesa's popular bed-in-a-box style mattresses. You'll even get two free pillows with purchase, no promo code needed.

Macy's

Take 50% to 60% off select mattresses.

Mattress Firm

Right now through June 1, get a king sized bed for the price of a queen, or get a queen bed for the price of a twin. Shoppers can save up to $500 with up to 50% off select mattresses.

Nectar Sleep

Score $399 worth of free accessories with every mattress purchase from May 18 through June 2.

Nolah

Take up to $800 off Nolah's Evolution 15" Hybrid Mattress, plus get two free pillows. If their Signature 12" mattress is more your style, save $300 and still get two free pillows. Still not just right? Try the Original 10" mattress for up to $250 off plus -- you guessed it -- two free pillows. Sale pricing is available through May 31.

Raymour & Flanigan

Save 10% on orders up to $2,500, or 15% on all orders over $2,500 through May 24.

Saatva

Save $200 on your Saatva mattress purchase of $1,000 or more, no code required. Plus free delivery.

Serta

Serta's Memorial Day mattress sale offers hundreds of dollars off their iComfort and iComfort Hybrid mattresses.

Tempur-Pedic

Save up to $500 on Tempur-Pedic's adjustable mattress sets through June 7.

Tuft & Needle

Now through May 31, take 15% off all three of Tuft & Needle’s mattresses: The T&N Original Mattress, the Mint Mattress and the Hybrid Mattress. Shoppers will also see discounts of up to 20% off on bedding and furniture.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Items to Buy for a Good Night's Sleep

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Launches Silk Loungewear Collection

11 Chic Pajama Sets to Lounge in All Day

Everlane Launches Sustainable Loungewear Collection

The Best Loungewear for Relaxing -- Matching Sets, Joggers and More