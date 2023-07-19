Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale: Get an Extra 25% Off Steve Madden, Ray-Ban, Free People and More
As if we needed any more incentive to browse through Nordstrom Rack's massive clearance selection, now the retailer is hosting a summer sale with even bigger markdowns on already-discounted summer styles.
Now through Sunday, July 23, shoppers can take an extra 25% off sale styles at Nordstrom Rack's Clear The Rack Sale - with products from brands like Sam Edelman, Free People, Vince, Steve Madden and more all included in the major savings event.
From flowy tiered dresses and Ray-Ban sunglasses to bootcut jeans, strappy sandals, satin skirts and a number of other trendy fashion, beauty and home products, Nordstrom Rack's summer sale is the perfect place to re-stock your wardrobe with essentials for summer.
Ahead, shop the best deals from Nordstrom Rack's Summer Sale. Plus, be sure to check out the best summer dresses for this season.
This breezy maxi dress can be dressed up or down for any summer occasion.
These cat-eye sunglasses will be your hottest accessory to add a classy element to your summer outfits.
Embrace this season's midi skirt trend in this navy shimmery satin midi skirt with a thigh-high slit.
Steve Madden's Prema Braided sandals feature dual braided straps for a chic look.
You can never go wrong with having a pair of breathable leggings in your back pocket for working out and beyond.
Add a pop of color to your summer dress collection with this keyhole midi dress in scarlet red.
Designed with a square toe and cylindrical block heel frame, these strappy sandals are the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe.
During Nordstrom's Clear The Rack event, you can score these bootcut jeans for 78% off. You don't want to miss this deal.
Crochet is one of summer's hottest trends. Pair this shell-pattern crochet top with denim or linen pants for the ultimate summer look.
You can take any outfit to new heights with these slide sandals.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop the Best Deals
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop Strollers and More Baby Item Deals
The New Béis Collection of Barbiecore Luggage Is Perfect for Summer
Spanx Is Offering Major Discounts on Best-Selling Styles
What Our Editors Are Buying from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The 10 Best Pieces to Shop During J.Crew's Epic Sale
18 Summer Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Style and Budget
Michael Kors Is Having a Massive Summer Sale — Save Up to 60% Off
The 12 Best Stylish Maxi Dresses on Amazon
Zappos Summer Sale: Save on Best-Selling Sandals, Sneakers and More