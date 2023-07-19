As if we needed any more incentive to browse through Nordstrom Rack's massive clearance selection, now the retailer is hosting a summer sale with even bigger markdowns on already-discounted summer styles.

Now through Sunday, July 23, shoppers can take an extra 25% off sale styles at Nordstrom Rack's Clear The Rack Sale - with products from brands like Sam Edelman, Free People, Vince, Steve Madden and more all included in the major savings event.

Shop the Clear The Rack Sale

From flowy tiered dresses and Ray-Ban sunglasses to bootcut jeans, strappy sandals, satin skirts and a number of other trendy fashion, beauty and home products, Nordstrom Rack's summer sale is the perfect place to re-stock your wardrobe with essentials for summer.

Ahead, shop the best deals from Nordstrom Rack's Summer Sale. Plus, be sure to check out the best summer dresses for this season.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop the Best Deals

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop Strollers and More Baby Item Deals

The New Béis Collection of Barbiecore Luggage Is Perfect for Summer

Spanx Is Offering Major Discounts on Best-Selling Styles

What Our Editors Are Buying from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The 10 Best Pieces to Shop During J.Crew's Epic Sale

18 Summer Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Style and Budget

Michael Kors Is Having a Massive Summer Sale — Save Up to 60% Off

The 12 Best Stylish Maxi Dresses on Amazon

Zappos Summer Sale: Save on Best-Selling Sandals, Sneakers and More