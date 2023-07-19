Sales & Deals

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale: Get an Extra 25% Off Steve Madden, Ray-Ban, Free People and More

By Kyley Warren
Nordstrom Rack Clear The Rack Sale
As if we needed any more incentive to browse through Nordstrom Rack's massive clearance selection, now the retailer is hosting a summer sale with even bigger markdowns on already-discounted summer styles. 

Now through Sunday, July 23, shoppers can take an extra 25% off sale styles at Nordstrom Rack's Clear The Rack Sale - with products from brands like Sam Edelman, Free People, Vince, Steve Madden and more all included in the major savings event.

Shop the Clear The Rack Sale

From flowy tiered dresses and Ray-Ban sunglasses to bootcut jeans, strappy sandals, satin skirts and a number of other trendy fashion, beauty and home products, Nordstrom Rack's summer sale is the perfect place to re-stock your wardrobe with essentials for summer.

Ahead, shop the best deals from Nordstrom Rack's Summer Sale. Plus, be sure to check out the best summer dresses for this season. 

LOVESTITCH Gauze Maxi Dress
LOVESTITCH Gauze Maxi Dress
Nordstrom Rack
LOVESTITCH Gauze Maxi Dress

This breezy maxi dress can be dressed up or down for any summer occasion. 

$35$24
Ray-Ban 59mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
RAY-BAN 59mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
Ray-Ban 59mm Cat Eye Sunglasses

These cat-eye sunglasses will be your hottest accessory to add a classy element to your summer outfits. 

$133$90
Free People Dakota Side Slit Satin Mini Skirt
Free People Dakota Side Slit Satin Mini Skirt
Nordstrom Rack
Free People Dakota Side Slit Satin Mini Skirt

Embrace this season's midi skirt trend in this navy shimmery satin midi skirt with a thigh-high slit. 

$128$48
Steve Madden Prema Braided Sandal
Steve Madden Prema Braided Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Steve Madden Prema Braided Sandal

Steve Madden's Prema Braided sandals feature dual braided straps for a chic look.

$100$42
90 Degree By Reflex Carbon Interlink Crossover Ankle Leggings
90 Degree By Reflex Carbon Interlink Crossover Ankle Leggings
Nordstrom Rack
90 Degree By Reflex Carbon Interlink Crossover Ankle Leggings

You can never go wrong with having a pair of breathable leggings in your back pocket for working out and beyond.

$78$23
Melrose and Market Keyhole Midi Dress
Melrose and Market Keyhole Midi Dress
Nordstrom Rack
Melrose and Market Keyhole Midi Dress

Add a pop of color to your summer dress collection with this keyhole midi dress in scarlet red. 

$35$19
Sam Edelman Kit Slingback Block Heel Sandal
Sam Edelman Kit Slingback Block Heel Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Sam Edelman Kit Slingback Block Heel Sandal

Designed with a square toe and cylindrical block heel frame, these strappy sandals are the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe. 

$140$60
Hudson Jeans Blair High Rise Bootcut Jeans
Hudson Jeans Blair High Rise Bootcut Jeans
Nordstrom Rack
Hudson Jeans Blair High Rise Bootcut Jeans

During Nordstrom's Clear The Rack event, you can score these bootcut jeans for 78% off. You don't want to miss this deal.

$225$49
Vince Crochet Wool & Cashmere Camisole
Vince Crochet Wool & Cashmere Camisole
Nordstrom Rack
Vince Crochet Wool & Cashmere Camisole

Crochet is one of summer's hottest trends. Pair this shell-pattern crochet top with denim or linen pants for the ultimate summer look.

$275$90
MIA Libbie Slide Sandal
MIA Libbie Slide Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
MIA Libbie Slide Sandal

You can take any outfit to new heights with these slide sandals. 

$30$20

