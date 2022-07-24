As if we needed any more incentive to browse through Nordstrom Rack's massive clearance selection, now the retailer is hosting a summer sale with even bigger markdowns on already-discounted summer styles.

Today, shoppers can take an extra 25% off sale styles at Nordstrom Rack's Clear The Rack Sale - with products from brands like Nike, Sam Edelman, BP., Z by Zella, Juice Beauty, Free People, Alexander McQueen and more all included in the major savings event.

Shop the Clear The Rack Sale

From flowy tiered dresses and Nike joggers to designer sunglasses, beauty wands, puffer shoulder bags and a number of other trendy fashion, beauty and home products, Nordstrom Rack's summer sale is the perfect place to re-stock your wardrobe with essentials for summer.

Ahead, shop the best deals from Nordstrom Rack's Summer Sale. Plus, be sure to check out the best summer dresses for this season.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 11 Best Portable Air Conditioners to Stay Cool This Summer

Snag Kate Spade Handbags, Dresses and Sandals for 50% Off

Shop Black-Owned and Founded Brands at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Luggage and Travel Bags

The Best Shoe Deals to Shop at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

10 Best Deals on Leggings at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Can't-Miss Beauty Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The 27 Best Deals to Shop from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

30 Items to Shop for $50 or Less from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Rack Wedding Guest Sale: The Best Deals Up to 91% Off

Shop Marc Jacobs Bags and Wallets for Under $200 at Nordstrom Rack

The 8 Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses — Get up to 60% Off

Ray-Ban Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Ray-Ban Sunglasses

SkinStore's Friends and Family Sale: Save Up to 50% On NuFace and More

Olaplex Shampoo and Hair Treatments Are On Sale at Nordstrom

The Jennifer Aniston-Approved Augustinus Bader Moisturizer Is On Sale

12 Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals Happening Right Now

Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Nearly Here — Shop The Best Early Deals Now