Shopping

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale: Last Chance to Get Extra 25% Off Steve Madden, Ray-Ban, and More

By Kyley Warren‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Nordstrom Rack Summer Sale
Nordstrom Rack

As if we needed any more incentive to browse through Nordstrom Rack's massive clearance selection, now the retailer is hosting a summer sale with even bigger markdowns on already-discounted summer styles. 

Today, shoppers can take an extra 25% off sale styles at Nordstrom Rack's Clear The Rack Sale - with products from brands like Nike, Sam Edelman, BP., Z by Zella, Juice Beauty, Free People, Alexander McQueen and more all included in the major savings event.

Shop the Clear The Rack Sale

From flowy tiered dresses and Nike joggers to designer sunglasses, beauty wands, puffer shoulder bags and a number of other trendy fashion, beauty and home products, Nordstrom Rack's summer sale is the perfect place to re-stock your wardrobe with essentials for summer.

Ahead, shop the best deals from Nordstrom Rack's Summer Sale. Plus, be sure to check out the best summer dresses for this season. 

LOVESTITCH Gauze Maxi Dress
LOVESTITCH Gauze Maxi Dress
Nordstrom Rack
LOVESTITCH Gauze Maxi Dress

This dress is perfect to bring for a summer getaway. 

$88$17
Rachel Rachel Roy Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit
Rachel Rachel Roy Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom Rack
Rachel Rachel Roy Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit

This one-piece swimsuit will have heads turn when you walk by the poolside.

$127$50
Dior 65mm Aviator Sunglasses
Dior 65mm Aviator Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
Dior 65mm Aviator Sunglasses

These sunglasses are a updated version of the original aviators. Plus, it's 80% off!

$420$100
Mia Kiana Flatform Sandal
Mia Kiana Flatform Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Mia Kiana Flatform Sandal

You can take any outfit to new heights with these flatform sandals. 

$50$25
Steve Madden Daphnee Braided Block Heel Sandal
Steve Madden Daphnee Braided Block Heel Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Steve Madden Daphnee Braided Block Heel Sandal

This shoe is stylish, attractive and comfortable for your feet. Plus, it will match any outfit. 

$90$55
Ray-Ban 59mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
RAY-BAN 59mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
Ray-Ban 59mm Cat Eye Sunglasses

These cat-eye sunglasses will be your hottest accessory to add a classy element to your summer outfits. 

$115$70
Coastaoro Rider Tailored Shorts
COASTAORO Rider Tailored Shorts
Nordstrom Rack
Coastaoro Rider Tailored Shorts

These chino shorts is a must-have for the summer weekend.

$80$30
Zella High Waisted Daily Pocket Leggings
High Waisted Daily Pocket Leggings
Nordstrom Rack
Zella High Waisted Daily Pocket Leggings

You can never go wrong with having a pair of breathable Zella leggings in your back pocket for working out and beyond.

$29$11
90 Degree By Reflex Waistband Bike Shorts
90 DEGREE BY REFLEX Waistband Bike Shorts
Nordstrom
90 Degree By Reflex Waistband Bike Shorts

On your next hike, walk in comfort with these bike shorts. They will hold your tummy and flatter your waist. 

$48$15
adidas Adilette Shower Slide
adidas Adilette Shower Slide
Nordstrom Rack
adidas Adilette Shower Slide

Slip and go with these shower slides. You can wear these shoes when you're lounging at the pool with your friends and family. 

$30$20
Boho Me Yarn Dye Cover Up
BOHO ME Yarn Dye Cover Up
Nordstrom Rack
Boho Me Yarn Dye Cover Up

Now that the pools are open, this cover up will have you by the poolside looking chic and classy.

$65$25
Ray-Ban 54mm Wayfarer Sunglasses
Ray-Ban 54mm Wayfarer Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
Ray-Ban 54mm Wayfarer Sunglasses

Nothing like wearing a great pair of Ray-Bans sunglasses to kick off summer. 

$150$80
Eleanora Ankle Strap Sandal
Eleanora Ankle Strap Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Eleanora Ankle Strap Sandal

Kick up your shoe game for summer with these open-toed, strappy sandals — available in three colors.

$120$42

RELATED CONTENT:

The 11 Best Portable Air Conditioners to Stay Cool This Summer

Snag Kate Spade Handbags, Dresses and Sandals for 50% Off

Shop Black-Owned and Founded Brands at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Luggage and Travel Bags

The Best Shoe Deals to Shop at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

10 Best Deals on Leggings at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Can't-Miss Beauty Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The 27 Best Deals to Shop from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

30 Items to Shop for $50 or Less from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Rack Wedding Guest Sale: The Best Deals Up to 91% Off

Shop Marc Jacobs Bags and Wallets for Under $200 at Nordstrom Rack

The 8 Best Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses — Get up to 60% Off

Ray-Ban Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Ray-Ban Sunglasses

SkinStore's Friends and Family Sale: Save Up to 50% On NuFace and More

Olaplex Shampoo and Hair Treatments Are On Sale at Nordstrom

The Jennifer Aniston-Approved Augustinus Bader Moisturizer Is On Sale

12 Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals Happening Right Now

Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Nearly Here — Shop The Best Early Deals Now

 