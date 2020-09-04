The summer deals and sales keep rolling in. Right now, savvy Nordstrom Rack shoppers can get up to 90% off designer clothes, shoes, accessories and more. These savings are in addition to the store's clearance sale which offers select new markdowns at 50%-90% off.

If it's clothing or apparel, it's probably on sale. Get ready for the school year with needs like kids' clothing, shoes and other back-to-school items. Women's apparel and denim are marked down, along with beauty, accessories and shoes. And yes: There are deals on men's clothing, shoes and accessories, too!

Nordstrom Rack offers free shipping on orders over $100, plus temporary extended returns for a limited time.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Nordstrom Rack sale.

58mm Square Sunglasses Diane Von Furstenburg Nordstrom Rack 58mm Square Sunglasses Diane Von Furstenburg These Diane von Furstenburg 58mm Square Sunglasses should be added to your cart for this price. ORIGINALLY $99 $34.99 at Nordstrom Rack

Preppy Nylon Backpack Marc Jacobs Nordstrom Rack Preppy Nylon Backpack Marc Jacobs Get the Marc Jacobs Preppy Nylon Backpack for $125 off the retail price (while you still can)! ORIGINALLY $250 $125 at Nordstrom Rack

Missy Drawstring Waist Hooded Anorak Michael by Michael Kors Nordstrom Rack Missy Drawstring Waist Hooded Anorak Michael by Michael Kors This Michael by Michael Kors Missy Drawstring Waist Hooded Anorak is available in eight different colors including this on-trend camo version. ORIGINALLY $220 $50.61 at Nordstrom Rack

Idina Stretch Leather Boot Cole Haan Nordstrom Rack Idina Stretch Leather Boot Cole Haan These Cole Haan Idina Stretch Leather Boots have a back stretch panel and chain detail. Get these now to start off the fall season right at 60% off retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $300 $159.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Slim Fit Solid Dress Shirt John Varvatos Star USA Nordstrom Rack Slim Fit Solid Dress Shirt John Varvatos Star USA This John Varvatos Star USA Slim Fit Solid Dress Shirt comes in navy, powder blue, lilac and pink sand. This shirt is 72% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $98 $28.11 at Nordstrom Rack

55mm Round Sunglasses Kate Spade New York Nordstrom Rack 55mm Round Sunglasses Kate Spade New York These Kate Spade 55mm Round Sunglasses have a heart shaped inlay. These sunglasses are 80%, off while supplies last, ORIGINALLY $160 $33.24 at Nordstrom Rack

Dannie Leather Ankle Bootie Coach Nordstrom Rack Dannie Leather Ankle Bootie Coach These Coach Dannie Leather Ankle Booties come in saddle or black and are made with buttery leather. Oh, they are also 80% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $295 $73.11 at Nordstrom Rack

High Waist Daily Leggings Z By Zella Nordstrom Rack High Waist Daily Leggings Z By Zella Grab these flattering and comfortable high-waist leggings in black or blue denim, then wear them for your next at-home workout! $26.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Gilman Brief Pack Tumi Nordstrom Rack Gilman Brief Pack Tumi Tumi's Gilman Brief Pack is the perfect designer backpack to carry everything you need for work or travel. And this backpack is 31% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $475 $329.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Smocked Knit Sleeveless Jumpsuit West Kei Nordstrom Rack Smocked Knit Sleeveless Jumpsuit West Kei The Wei Kei Smocked Knit Sleeveless Jumpsuit is available in eight different colors. ORIGINALLY $66 $26.23 at Nordstrom Rack

Fan Reversible Tote Rebecca Minkoff Nordstrom Rack Fan Reversible Tote Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Fan Reversible Tote can be worn two ways and is reversible. Hidden magnetic details on the side of this chic bag allow you to change up the style at will. Oh, also, this handbag is over $100 off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $198 $94.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Feel Alright Skinny Jeggings Free People Nordstrom Rack Feel Alright Skinny Jeggings Free People These Free People Feel Alright Skinny Jeggings are super stretchy yet made for comfort and style. These jeggings are 79% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $78 $16.89 at Nordstrom Rack

Low Key Wide Sleeve Hoodie Alo Nordstrom Rack Low Key Wide Sleeve Hoodie Alo Shop this brightly colored, oversized fashion hoodie for an instant mood booster. REGULARLY $128 $48.73 at Nordstrom Rack

Dahlia Rivet Wedge Sandal Frye Nordstrom Rack Dahlia Rivet Wedge Sandal Frye These Dahlia Rivet Wedge Sandals sport a 3 inch wedge. These Frye sandals are a bargain at 83% off or $381 off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $458 $76.99 at Nordstrom Rack

Missy Faux Leather Trim Belted Jacket Michael Kors Nordstrom Rack Missy Faux Leather Trim Belted Jacket Michael Kors Get ready for fall in this Michael Kors Missy Faux Leather Trim Belted Jacket. Get it now for 73% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $220 $59.98 at Nordstrom Rack

The Amalia Zip Suede Boot Madewell Nordstrom Rack The Amalia Zip Suede Boot Madewell The Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot with a round toe is the perfect retro 60's style boot for the fall. This suede boot comes in black and brown and is 50% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $198 $99.97 at Nordstrom Rack

