Kohl's Sale: Get Up to 30% Off

Savvy shoppers, it's time to prep your credit cards: there's a Kohl's sale happening now, and the offers are too good to pass up.
With the excitement of spring filling the air, odds are you're in the mood to shop. In which case, this sale comes in perfect time. Starting today, you can get a 15% off discount for your entire purchase -- yes, your entire purchase -- from Kohl's. For those who check out with a Kohl's Card, you can get up to 30% off.
To get in on this deal, all you have to do is enter the promo code SHOP15 at checkout. Then, let the savings roll in (and if you have Kohl's Cash, you can use now through April 3, too!). This discount will only last through April 3, so we suggest filling your cart with the store's must-have items while you can.
Anyone well-versed with Kohl's expansive inventory will know that the retailer has nearly anything you can think of. From outdoor furniture to up your backyard patio game to cute spring dresses and other fashion pieces -- and even some fun things for the kids -- you'll find what you're looking for and more during this Kohl's sale. That said, if you need a head start on what to choose for your latest spring buys, we did the heavy lifting for you.
Scroll down to see our favorite picks from the Kohl's sale below.
