Kohl's Sale: Get Up to 30% Off

Savvy shoppers, it's time to prep your credit cards: there's a Kohl's sale happening now, and the offers are too good to pass up.

With the excitement of spring filling the air, odds are you're in the mood to shop. In which case, this sale comes in perfect time. Starting today, you can get a 15% off discount for your entire purchase -- yes, your entire purchase -- from Kohl's. For those who check out with a Kohl's Card, you can get up to 30% off.

To get in on this deal, all you have to do is enter the promo code SHOP15 at checkout. Then, let the savings roll in (and if you have Kohl's Cash, you can use now through April 3, too!). This discount will only last through April 3, so we suggest filling your cart with the store's must-have items while you can.

Anyone well-versed with Kohl's expansive inventory will know that the retailer has nearly anything you can think of. From outdoor furniture to up your backyard patio game to cute spring dresses and other fashion pieces -- and even some fun things for the kids -- you'll find what you're looking for and more during this Kohl's sale. That said, if you need a head start on what to choose for your latest spring buys, we did the heavy lifting for you.

Scroll down to see our favorite picks from the Kohl's sale below.

Levtex Home Cross Stitch Quilt Set
Levtex Home Cross Stitch Quilt Set
Upgrade your bedroom with a classic quilt. This reversible one is perfect for spring and summer.
$191 - $298 (REGULARLY $225 - $350)
Dash Rapid Egg Cooker
Dash Rapid Egg Cooker
Your breakfasts are about to get so much easier.
$26 (REGULARLY $30)
LC Lauren Conrad Puff Sleeve Midi Wrap Dress
LC Lauren Conrad Puff Sleeve Midi Wrap Dress
Styled with a pair of sandals and a denim jacket, this dress will be a staple in your spring wardrobe.
$54 (REGULARLY $64)
Stratton Home Decor White & Gold Metal Plant Stand
Stratton Home Decor White & Gold Metal Plant Stand
Anyone who's recently developed a green thumb will love growing their latest plant in this sleek planter.
$106 (REGULARLY $125)
Chariot Gatsby Hardside 2-Piece Spinner Luggage Set
Chariot Gatsby Hardside 2-Piece Spinner Luggage Set
If you're gearing up for a long overdue vacation, pack your things in these bags.
$255 (REGULARLY $300)
Safavieh Fontana Indoor / Outdoor Loveseat, Chair & Coffee Table 4-piece Set
Safavieh Fontana Indoor / Outdoor Loveseat, Chair & Coffee Table 4-piece Set
Now's the perfect time to upgrade your outdoor space with a new set of furniture.
$696 (REGULARLY $910)
LC Lauren Conrad V-Neck Button-Front Top
LC Lauren Conrad V-Neck Button-Front Top
Sport this breezy spring top whenever you want a light piece to wear on the warmer days.
$31 (REGULARLY $44)
Gaiam Premium Indigo Point Yoga Mat
Gaiam Premium Indigo Point Yoga Mat
Whether you're working out at home or heading to the studio, a fresh yoga mat is the perfect way to put yourself in the mindset for the class.
$26 (REGULARLY $30)
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fryer, Roast, Bake & Dehydrate
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fryer, Roast, Bake & Dehydrate
An indoor grill that'll air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate? That's an automatic yes in our books.
$213 (REGULARLY $250)
Sonoma Goods For Life Rainbow Shaped Planter
Sonoma Goods For Life Rainbow Shaped Planter
Brighten up your home with this adorable rainbow planter.
$10 (REGULARLY $20)
Sonoma Goods For Life Relax Lavender & Cedar 3-Wick Candle
Sonoma Goods For Life Relax Lavender & Cedar 3-Wick Candle
$11 (REGULARLY $20)
American Trails Blanket Decorative Ladder Floor Decor
American Trails Blanket Decorative Ladder Floor Decor
Create an Instagram-ready entryway with this decorative and functional ladder.
$153 (REGULARLY $180)
Belle Maison Round Gold Finish Mirror Wall Decor
Belle Maison Round Gold Finish Mirror Wall Decor
Those of you in the mood to update your home decor will love adding this sleek and minimalist-approved mirror to your wall.
$85 (REGULARLY $100)
Elite Gourmet 12-pc. Mixing Bowl Set
Elite Gourmet 12-pc. Mixing Bowl Set
Give your cooking sessions a cheerful touch with these colorful bowls.
$43 (REGULARLY $50)
Elizabeth and James Wide-Leg High-Waisted Cropped Jeans
Elizabeth and James Wide-Leg High-Waisted Cropped Jeans
Phasing out your skinny jeans for the season? Grab these wide-leg jeans for a discount while you can.
$32 (REGULARLY $50)
Bedrock Decorative Pillow
Bedrock Decorative Pillow
Spruce up your living room with this pretty throw pillow.
$11 (REGULARLY $33)

