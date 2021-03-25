Kohl's Sale: Get Up to 30% Off

Savvy shoppers, it's time to prep your credit cards: there's a Kohl's sale happening now, and the offers are too good to pass up.

With the excitement of spring filling the air, odds are you're in the mood to shop. In which case, this sale comes in perfect time. Starting today, you can get a 15% off discount for your entire purchase -- yes, your entire purchase -- from Kohl's. For those who check out with a Kohl's Card, you can get up to 30% off.

To get in on this deal, all you have to do is enter the promo code SHOP15 at checkout. Then, let the savings roll in (and if you have Kohl's Cash, you can use now through April 3, too!). This discount will only last through April 3, so we suggest filling your cart with the store's must-have items while you can.

Anyone well-versed with Kohl's expansive inventory will know that the retailer has nearly anything you can think of. From outdoor furniture to up your backyard patio game to cute spring dresses and other fashion pieces -- and even some fun things for the kids -- you'll find what you're looking for and more during this Kohl's sale. That said, if you need a head start on what to choose for your latest spring buys, we did the heavy lifting for you.

Scroll down to see our favorite picks from the Kohl's sale below.

Levtex Home Cross Stitch Quilt Set Kohl's Levtex Home Cross Stitch Quilt Set Upgrade your bedroom with a classic quilt. This reversible one is perfect for spring and summer. $191 - $298 (REGULARLY $225 - $350) Buy Now

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker Kohl's Dash Rapid Egg Cooker Your breakfasts are about to get so much easier. $26 (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

LC Lauren Conrad Puff Sleeve Midi Wrap Dress Kohl's LC Lauren Conrad Puff Sleeve Midi Wrap Dress Styled with a pair of sandals and a denim jacket, this dress will be a staple in your spring wardrobe. $54 (REGULARLY $64) Buy Now

LC Lauren Conrad V-Neck Button-Front Top Kohl's LC Lauren Conrad V-Neck Button-Front Top Sport this breezy spring top whenever you want a light piece to wear on the warmer days. $31 (REGULARLY $44) Buy Now

Gaiam Premium Indigo Point Yoga Mat Kohl's Gaiam Premium Indigo Point Yoga Mat Whether you're working out at home or heading to the studio, a fresh yoga mat is the perfect way to put yourself in the mindset for the class. $26 (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Belle Maison Round Gold Finish Mirror Wall Decor Kohl's Belle Maison Round Gold Finish Mirror Wall Decor Those of you in the mood to update your home decor will love adding this sleek and minimalist-approved mirror to your wall. $85 (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Elizabeth and James Wide-Leg High-Waisted Cropped Jeans Kohl's Elizabeth and James Wide-Leg High-Waisted Cropped Jeans Phasing out your skinny jeans for the season? Grab these wide-leg jeans for a discount while you can. $32 (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Bedrock Decorative Pillow Kohl's Bedrock Decorative Pillow Spruce up your living room with this pretty throw pillow. $11 (REGULARLY $33) Buy Now

