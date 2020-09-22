The fall deals and sales keep rolling in. Right now, savvy Nordstrom Rack shoppers can get up to 80% off designer clothes, shoes, accessories and more. These savings are in addition to the store's clearance sale, which offers select new markdowns of 50% to 90% off.

If it's clothing or apparel, it's probably on sale. Get ready for the school year with needs like kids' clothing, shoes and other back-to-school items. Women's apparel and denim are marked down, along with beauty, accessories and shoes. And yes: There are deals on men's and kid's clothing, shoes and accessories, too!

For the next two days Nordstrom Rack is having a two day sale event on Cole Haan Men's and Women's Shoes and Outerwear for up to 70% off. Additionally, Nordstrom Rack is having a two day sale event on UGG boots, shoes and apparel.

Nordstrom Rack offers free shipping on orders over $100, plus temporary extended returns for a limited time.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Nordstrom Rack sale.

Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot UGG Nordstrom Rack Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot UGG The UGG Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot features a shearling insole and lining that ensures you will be kept warm and cozy during the cold part of the year. REGULARLY $89.99 $79.95 at Nordstrom Rack

Laundry By Shelli Segal Pull-On Vegan Leather Pants Nordstrom Rack Laundry By Shelli Segal Pull-On Vegan Leather Pants You can dress up or down these Laundry By Shelli Segal Pull-On Vegan Leather Pants. REGULARLY $79 $29.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Milana Genuine Shearling Boot Rebecca Minkoff Nordstrom Rack Milana Genuine Shearling Boot Rebecca Minkoff These Rebecca Minkoff Milana Genuine Shearling Boots are the perfect fall and winter staple. REGULARLY $298 $139.97 at Rebecca Minkoff

Wool Blend Shawl Collar Belted Coat Cole Haan Nordstrom Rack Wool Blend Shawl Collar Belted Coat Cole Haan This Cole Haan wool blend jacket features belted waist and warm shawl coat for a chic Fall look. REGULARLY $400 $129.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Original Play Waterproof Rain Bootie Hunter Nordstrom Rackk Original Play Waterproof Rain Bootie Hunter These Hunter Original Play Waterproof Rain Booties are a lightweight version of a classic Hunter rain boot. REGULARLY $95 $59.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Eva Medium Leather Satchel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Eva Medium Leather Satchel Kate Spade New York This classy Kate Spade Eva Medium Satchel is made out of pebbled leather and has a detachable, adjustable shoulder strap. This purse is a deal at 75% off. REGULARLY $399 $99.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Hadlyn Bootie Cole Haan Nordstrom Rack Hadlyn Bootie Cole Haan These Cole Haan Hadlyn Booties are made with a wood heel and rounded off toe. They have elastic on the side to allow you to get in and out of them very easily. They are 57% off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $185 $79.97 at Nordstrom Rack

High Rise Distressed Skinny Jeans Joe's Jeans Nordstrom Rack High Rise Distressed Skinny Jeans Joe's Jeans These Joe's Jeans High Rise Distressed Skinny Jeans can be rocked day or night. REGULARLY $189 $79.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Rolene Croc Embossed Leather Bootie Allsaints Nordstrom Rack Rolene Croc Embossed Leather Bootie Allsaints The Allsaints Rolene Croc Embossed Leather Booties evokes the classic Western boot style with an updated flair. REGULARLY $398 $157.98 at Nordstrom Rack

Printed Slim Dress Eliza J Nordstrom Rack Printed Slim Dress Eliza J The Eliza J Printed Slim Dress is the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. REGULARLY $119 $39.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Mid Rise Crop Bootcut Jeans Joe's Jeans Nordstrom Rack Mid Rise Crop Bootcut Jeans Joe's Jeans Joe's Jeans Mid Rise Crop Bootcut Jeans will give you the stylish, laidback look you are going for. REGULARLY $179 $59.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Quilted Nylon Printed Backpack Marc Jacobs Nordstrom Rack Quilted Nylon Printed Backpack Marc Jacobs Get the Marc Jacobs Preppy Nylon Backpack for $125 off the retail price (while you still can)! ORIGINALLY $225 $109.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Norina 50mm Cat Eye Sunglasses Kate Spade New York Nordstrom Rack Norina 50mm Cat Eye Sunglasses Kate Spade New York These Kate Spade Norina Cat Eye Sunglasses are 67% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $180 $59.97 at Nordstrom Rack

The Amalia Zip Suede Boot Madewell Nordstrom Rack The Amalia Zip Suede Boot Madewell The Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot with a round toe is the perfect retro 60's style boot for the fall. This suede boot comes in black and brown and is 50% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $198 $99.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Faux Leather Trim Long Hooded Jacket BLANKNYC Denim Nordstrom Rack Faux Leather Trim Long Hooded Jacket BLANKNYC Denim The BLANKNYC Denim Faux Leather Trim Long Hooded Jacket is a hooded jacket with long sleeves and a drape front. This jacket is perfect for this moment as the seasons change. REGULARLY $88 $27.73 at Nordstrom Rack

High Waist Daily Leggings Z By Zella Nordstrom Rack High Waist Daily Leggings Z By Zella Grab these flattering and comfortable high-waist leggings in black or blue denim, then wear them for your next at-home workout! $26.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Gilman Brief Pack Tumi Nordstrom Rack Gilman Brief Pack Tumi Tumi's Gilman Brief Pack is the perfect designer backpack to carry everything you need for work or travel. And this backpack is 31% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $475 $329.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Missy Drawstring Waist Hooded Anorak Michael by Michael Kors Nordstrom Rack Missy Drawstring Waist Hooded Anorak Michael by Michael Kors This Michael by Michael Kors Missy Drawstring Waist Hooded Anorak is available in eight different colors including this on-trend blush version. ORIGINALLY $220 $67.48 at Nordstrom Rack

Smocked Knit Sleeveless Jumpsuit West Kei Nordstrom Rack Smocked Knit Sleeveless Jumpsuit West Kei The Wei Kei Smocked Knit Sleeveless Jumpsuit is available in eight different colors. ORIGINALLY $66 $26.23 at Nordstrom Rack

55mm Round Sunglasses Kate Spade New York Nordstrom Rack 55mm Round Sunglasses Kate Spade New York These Kate Spade 55mm Round Sunglasses have a heart shaped inlay. These sunglasses are 80%, off while supplies last, ORIGINALLY $160 $44.98 at Nordstrom Rack

Fan Reversible Tote Rebecca Minkoff Nordstrom Rack Fan Reversible Tote Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Fan Reversible Tote can be worn two ways and is reversible. Hidden magnetic details on the side of this chic bag allow you to change up the style at will. Oh, also, this handbag is over $100 off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $198 $94.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Missy Faux Leather Trim Belted Jacket Michael Kors Nordstrom Rack Missy Faux Leather Trim Belted Jacket Michael Kors Get ready for fall in this Michael Kors Missy Faux Leather Trim Belted Jacket. Get it now for 73% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $220 $59.98 at Nordstrom Rack

