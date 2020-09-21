Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 80% Off on Uggs, Kate Spade, Cole Haan, Joe's Jeans and More
The fall deals and sales keep rolling in. Right now, savvy Nordstrom Rack shoppers can get up to 80% off designer clothes, shoes, accessories and more. These savings are in addition to the store's clearance sale, which offers select new markdowns of 50% to 90% off.
If it's clothing or apparel, it's probably on sale. Get ready for the school year with needs like kids' clothing, shoes and other back-to-school items. Women's apparel and denim are marked down, along with beauty, accessories and shoes. And yes: There are deals on men's and kid's clothing, shoes and accessories, too!
For the next two days Nordstrom Rack is having a two day sale event on Cole Haan Men's and Women's Shoes and Outerwear for up to 70% off. Additionally, Nordstrom Rack is having a three day sale event on JOE's Jeans for up to 70% off.
Nordstrom Rack offers free shipping on orders over $100, plus temporary extended returns for a limited time.
Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Nordstrom Rack sale.
You can dress up or down these Laundry By Shelli Segal Pull-On Vegan Leather Pants.
These Rebecca Minkoff Milana Genuine Shearling Boots are the perfect fall and winter staple.
This Cole Haan wool blend jacket features belted waist and warm shawl coat for a chic Fall look.
These Hunter Original Play Waterproof Rain Booties are a lightweight version of a classic Hunter rain boot.
This classy Kate Spade Eva Medium Satchel is made out of pebbled leather and has a detachable, adjustable shoulder strap. This purse is a deal at 75% off.
These Cole Haan Hadlyn Booties are made with a wood heel and rounded off toe. They have elastic on the side to allow you to get in and out of them very easily. They are 57% off the retail price, while supplies last.
These Joe's Jeans High Rise Distressed Skinny Jeans can be rocked day or night.
The Allsaints Rolene Croc Embossed Leather Booties evokes the classic Western boot style with an updated flair.
The Eliza J Printed Slim Dress is the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe.
Joe's Jeans Mid Rise Crop Bootcut Jeans will give you the stylish, laidback look you are going for.
Get the Marc Jacobs Preppy Nylon Backpack for $125 off the retail price (while you still can)!
These Kate Spade Norina Cat Eye Sunglasses are 67% off, while supplies last.
The Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot with a round toe is the perfect retro 60's style boot for the fall. This suede boot comes in black and brown and is 50% off the retail price, while supplies last.
The BLANKNYC Denim Faux Leather Trim Long Hooded Jacket is a hooded jacket with long sleeves and a drape front. This jacket is perfect for this moment as the seasons change.
Grab these flattering and comfortable high-waist leggings in black or blue denim, then wear them for your next at-home workout!
Tumi's Gilman Brief Pack is the perfect designer backpack to carry everything you need for work or travel. And this backpack is 31% off the retail price, while supplies last.
This Michael by Michael Kors Missy Drawstring Waist Hooded Anorak is available in eight different colors including this on-trend blush version.
The Wei Kei Smocked Knit Sleeveless Jumpsuit is available in eight different colors.
These Kate Spade 55mm Round Sunglasses have a heart shaped inlay. These sunglasses are 80%, off while supplies last,
The Rebecca Minkoff Fan Reversible Tote can be worn two ways and is reversible. Hidden magnetic details on the side of this chic bag allow you to change up the style at will. Oh, also, this handbag is over $100 off the retail price, while supplies last.
Get ready for fall in this Michael Kors Missy Faux Leather Trim Belted Jacket. Get it now for 73% off the retail price, while supplies last.
