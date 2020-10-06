Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 82% Off Dior, Kate Spade, Cole Haan, TOMS and More
The fall deals and sales keep rolling in. Right now, savvy Nordstrom Rack shoppers can get more than 80% off designer clothes, shoes, accessories and more. These savings are in addition to the store's clearance sale, which offers select new markdowns of 50% to 90% off.
If it's clothing or apparel, it's probably on sale. Get ready for the school year with needs like kids' clothing, shoes and other back-to-school items. Women's apparel and denim are marked down, along with beauty, accessories and shoes. And yes: There are deals on men's and kids' clothing, shoes and accessories, too!
For the next two days Nordstrom Rack is having a private two day event on Dior Sunglasses at 80% off the retail price. Additionally, Nordstrom Rack is having a two day sale event for an extra 40% off clearance shoes and boots. Nordstrom Rack offers free shipping on orders over $100, plus temporary extended returns for a limited time.
Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Nordstrom Rack sale.
These Dior Women's Sculpt 53mm Sunglasses are crafted in metal with metallic lenses with UV protection. These Dior sunglasses are 80% off, while supplies last --- so hurry!
This Kate Spade Faux Fur Button Front Coat will keep you warm all winter long. This jacket comes in three colors: black, mocha and cinnamon powder from sizes S-XL.
The UGG Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot features a shearling insole and lining that ensures you will be kept warm and cozy during the cold part of the year.
This Kate Spade Twill Wool Blend Belted Coat is the perfect addition to your fall/winter outerwear wardrobe (at 47% off the retail price).
You can dress up or down these Laundry By Shelli Segal Pull-On Vegan Leather Pants.
These Rebecca Minkoff Milana Genuine Shearling Boots are the perfect fall and winter staple.
This Cole Haan wool blend jacket features belted waist and warm shawl coat for a chic Fall look.
This classy Kate Spade Eva Medium Satchel is made out of pebbled leather and has a detachable, adjustable shoulder strap. This purse is a deal at 62% off.
These Cole Haan Hadlyn Booties are made with a wood heel and rounded off toe. They have elastic on the side to allow you to get in and out of them very easily. They are 57% off the retail price, while supplies last.
These Joe's Jeans High Rise Distressed Skinny Jeans can be rocked day or night.
The Allsaints Rolene Snake Embossed Leather Booties evokes the classic Western boot style with an updated flair. These boots are now on sale for $198 off the retail price, while supplies last.
Joe's Jeans Mid Rise Crop Bootcut Jeans will give you the stylish, laidback look you are going for.
Get the Marc Jacobs Preppy Nylon Backpack for $125 off the retail price (while you still can)!
These Kate Spade Norina Cat Eye Sunglasses are 67% off, while supplies last.
The Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot with a round toe is the perfect retro 60's style boot for the fall. This suede boot comes in black and brown and is 50% off the retail price, while supplies last.
These TOMS Paseo Melange Knit Sneakers are a cozy, classic low top sneaker.
Grab these flattering and comfortable high-waist leggings and then wear them for your next at-home workout!
Tumi's Gilman Brief Pack is the perfect designer backpack to carry everything you need for work or travel. And this backpack is 31% off the retail price, while supplies last.
This Michael by Michael Kors Missy Drawstring Waist Hooded Anorak is available in eight different colors.
The Wei Kei Smocked Knit Sleeveless Jumpsuit is available in eight different colors.
The Eliza J Printed Slim Dress is the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe.
Get ready for fall in this Michael Kors Missy Faux Leather Trim Belted Jacket. Get it now for 73% off the retail price, while supplies last.
