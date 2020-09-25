Shopping

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 82% Off on Uggs, Kate Spade, Cole Haan, TOMS and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack

The fall deals and sales keep rolling in. Right now, savvy Nordstrom Rack shoppers can get up to 80% off designer clothes, shoes, accessories and more. These savings are in addition to the store's clearance sale, which offers select new markdowns of 50% to 90% off.

If it's clothing or apparel, it's probably on sale. Get ready for the school year with needs like kids' clothing, shoes and other back-to-school items. Women's apparel and denim are marked down, along with beauty, accessories and shoes. And yes: There are deals on men's and kid's clothing, shoes and accessories, too! 

For the next two days Nordstrom Rack is having a two day sale event on Cole Haan Men's and Women's Shoes and Outerwear for up to 70% off.  Additionally, Nordstrom Rack is having a two day sale event on UGG boots, shoes and apparel.

Nordstrom Rack offers free shipping on orders over $100, plus temporary extended returns for a limited time.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Nordstrom Rack sale.

Faux Fur Button Front Coat
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Faux Fur Button Front Coat
Nordstrom Rack
Faux Fur Button Front Coat
Kate Spade New York

This Kate Spade Faux Fur Button Front Coat will keep you warm all winter long. This jacket comes in three colors: black, mocha and cinnamon powder from sizes S-XL.

REGULARLY $398

Darren Small Studded Feed Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Darren Small Studded Feed Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Darren Small Studded Feed Bag
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Darren Small Studded Feed Bag has a top carry handle, an adjustable, detachable crossbody strap with studded trim.

REGULARLY $248

Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot
UGG
UGG Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot
UGG

The UGG Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot features a shearling insole and lining that ensures you will be kept warm and cozy during the cold part of the year.

REGULARLY $89.99

Twill Wool Blend Belted Coat
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Twill Wool Blend Belted Coat
Nordstrom Rack
Twill Wool Blend Belted Coat
Kate Spade New York

This Kate Spade Twill Wool Blend Belted Coat is the perfect addition to your fall/winter outerwear wardrobe (at 47% off the retail price).

REGULARLY $438

Laundry By Shelli Segal
Pull-On Vegan Leather Pants
Laundry By Shelli Segal Pull-On Vegan Leather Pants
Nordstrom Rack
Laundry By Shelli Segal
Pull-On Vegan Leather Pants

You can dress up or down these Laundry By Shelli Segal Pull-On Vegan Leather Pants.

REGULARLY $79

Milana Genuine Shearling Boot
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Milana Genuine Shearling Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Milana Genuine Shearling Boot
Rebecca Minkoff

These Rebecca Minkoff Milana Genuine Shearling Boots are the perfect fall and winter staple.

REGULARLY $298

Wool Blend Shawl Collar Belted Coat
Cole Haan
Cole Haan Wool Blend Shawl Collar Belted Coat
Nordstrom Rack
Wool Blend Shawl Collar Belted Coat
Cole Haan

This Cole Haan wool blend jacket features belted waist and warm shawl coat for a chic Fall look.

REGULARLY $400

Leilani Leather Bootie
TOMS
TOMS Leilani Leather Bootie
Nordstrom Rack
Leilani Leather Bootie
TOMS

These TOMS Leilani Leather Booties you can wear with a dress or jeans effortlessly.

REGULARLY $129.95

Eva Medium Leather Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Eva Medium Leather Satchel
Kate Spade
Eva Medium Leather Satchel
Kate Spade New York

This classy Kate Spade Eva Medium Satchel is made out of pebbled leather and has a detachable, adjustable shoulder strap. This purse is a deal at 75% off.

REGULARLY $399

Hadlyn Bootie
Cole Haan
Cole Haan Hadlyn Bootie
Nordstrom Rack
Hadlyn Bootie
Cole Haan

These Cole Haan Hadlyn Booties are made with a wood heel and rounded off toe. They have elastic on the side to allow you to get in and out of them very easily. They are 57% off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $185

High Rise Distressed Skinny Jeans
Joe's Jeans
Joe's Jeans High Rise Distressed Skinny Jeans
Nordstrom Rack
High Rise Distressed Skinny Jeans
Joe's Jeans

These Joe's Jeans High Rise Distressed Skinny Jeans can be rocked day or night.

REGULARLY $189

Paseo Melange Knit Sneaker
TOMS
TOMS Paseo Melange Knit Sneaker
Nordstrom Rack
Paseo Melange Knit Sneaker
TOMS

These TOMS Paseo Melange Knit Sneakers are a cozy, classic low top sneaker.

REGULARLY $59.95

Rolene Snake Embossed Leather Bootie
Allsaints
Allsaints Rolene Snake Embossed Leather Bootie
Nordstrom Rack
Rolene Snake Embossed Leather Bootie
Allsaints

The Allsaints Rolene Snake Embossed Leather Booties evokes the classic Western boot style with an updated flair.

REGULARLY $398

Mid Rise Crop Bootcut Jeans
Joe's Jeans
Joe's Jeans Mid Rise Crop Bootcut Jeans
Nordstrom Rack
Mid Rise Crop Bootcut Jeans
Joe's Jeans

Joe's Jeans Mid Rise Crop Bootcut Jeans  will give you the stylish, laidback look you are going for.

REGULARLY $179

Quilted Nylon Printed Backpack
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Quilted Nylon Printed Backpack
Nordstrom Rack
Quilted Nylon Printed Backpack
Marc Jacobs

Get the Marc Jacobs Preppy Nylon Backpack for $125 off the retail price (while you still can)!

ORIGINALLY $225

Norina 50mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Norina 50mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
Norina 50mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York

These Kate Spade Norina Cat Eye Sunglasses are 67% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $180

The Amalia Zip Suede Boot
Madewell
Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot
Nordstrom Rack
The Amalia Zip Suede Boot
Madewell

The Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot with a round toe is the perfect retro 60's style boot for the fall.  This suede boot comes in black and brown and is 50% off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $198

Faux Suede Drape Collar Jacket
Vigoss
Vigoss Faux Suede Drape Collar Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
Faux Suede Drape Collar Jacket
Vigoss

This Vigoss Drape Collar Jacket is made with faux suede with a draped open front and long sleeves.

REGULARLY $78

High Waist Daily Leggings
Z By Zella
Z By Zella High Waist Daily Leggings
Nordstrom Rack
High Waist Daily Leggings
Z By Zella

Grab these flattering and comfortable high-waist leggings in black or blue denim, then wear them for your next at-home workout!

Gilman Brief Pack
Tumi
Tumi Gilman Brief Pack
Nordstrom Rack
Gilman Brief Pack
Tumi

Tumi's Gilman Brief Pack is the perfect designer backpack to carry everything you need for work or travel.  And this backpack is 31% off the retail price, while supplies last. 

ORIGINALLY $475

Missy Drawstring Waist Hooded Anorak
Michael by Michael Kors
Michael by Michael Kors Missy Drawstring Waist Hooded Anorak
Nordstrom Rack
Missy Drawstring Waist Hooded Anorak
Michael by Michael Kors

This Michael by Michael Kors Missy Drawstring Waist Hooded Anorak is available in eight different colors including this on-trend blush version.

ORIGINALLY $220

Smocked Knit Sleeveless Jumpsuit
West Kei
Wei Kei Smocked Knit Sleeveless Jumpsuit
Nordstrom Rack
Smocked Knit Sleeveless Jumpsuit
West Kei

The Wei Kei Smocked Knit Sleeveless Jumpsuit is available in eight different colors.  

ORIGINALLY $66

Printed Slim Dress
Eliza J
Eliza J Printed Slim Dress
Nordstrom Rack
Printed Slim Dress
Eliza J

The Eliza J Printed Slim Dress is the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe.

REGULARLY $119

Fan Reversible Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Fan Reversible Tote
Nordstrom Rack
Fan Reversible Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Fan Reversible Tote can be worn two ways and is reversible. Hidden magnetic details on the side of this chic bag allow you to change up the style at will.  Oh, also, this handbag is over $125 off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $198

Missy Faux Leather Trim Belted Jacket
Michael Kors
Michael Kors Missy Faux Leather Trim Belted Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
Missy Faux Leather Trim Belted Jacket
Michael Kors

Get ready for fall in this Michael Kors Missy Faux Leather Trim Belted Jacket.  Get it now for 73% off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $220

