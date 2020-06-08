Nordstrom Rack Sale: Spend $150, Get $30

The deals keep rolling in: When you spend $150 at Nordstrom Rack, you'll get $30. The savings are in addition to the store's clearance sale which offers select new markdowns at 50%-70% off.

Save big across all categories, including women's, men's and kids' clothing, as well as shoes, accessories, beauty and home items. Lots of our favorite women's clothing brands -- like Madewell, Good American and J Brand -- are in the mix.

Nordstrom Rack offers free shipping on orders over $100, plus temporary extended returns for a limited time.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Nordstrom Rack sale.

Scuba Crepe Ruffle Hem Midi Dress Betsy Johnson Nordstrom Rack Scuba Crepe Ruffle Hem Midi Dress Betsy Johnson A solid crepe dress with short sleeves and a ruffled hem works beautifully with a variety of accessories. REGULARLY $34.97 $20.98 at Nordstrom Rack

High Waist Daily Leggings Z By Zella Nordstrom Rack High Waist Daily Leggings Z By Zella Grab these flattering and comfortable high-waist leggings in army green, black or blue denim. And then wear them for your next at-home workout! REGULARLY $26.97 $20.23 at Nordstrom Rack

Magdalena Drape Midi Dress Rachel Pally Nordstrom Rack Magdalena Drape Midi Dress Rachel Pally When you combine the end of season and extra discount sales on this chic draped midi dress, you end up saving over $160. REGULARLY $242 $99.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Acrylic 3 Level Cosmetics Makeup & Jewelry Storage Case Sorbus Nordstrom Rack Acrylic 3 Level Cosmetics Makeup & Jewelry Storage Case Sorbus If you've been putting off organizing your makeup because you don't know where to start, the answer is this space-saving cosmetics case. Store compacts, brushes, palettes and more. $60.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Impulse II Cap Adidas Nordstrom Rack Impulse II Cap Adidas Upgrade the baseball hat you've had for a questionable number of years with this springy lavender Adidas cap, now under 15 bucks at Nordstrom Rack. REGULARLY $24 $16.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Low Key Wide Sleeve Hoodie Alo Nordstrom Rack Low Key Wide Sleeve Hoodie Alo Shop this brightly colored, oversized fashion hoodie for an instant mood booster. REGULARLY $128 $48.73 at Nordstrom Rack

Weighted 15-Pound Blanket iEnjoy Home Nordstrom Rack Weighted 15-Pound Blanket iEnjoy Home Attention, online shoppers: In addition to designer brands, Nordstrom Rack carries a great selection of home goods. Grab this discounted weighted blanket for a more relaxing night's sleep. REGULARLY $169.99 $99.98 at Nordstrom Rack

