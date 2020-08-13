Shopping

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Up to 90% Off Designer Clothes, Shoes, Bags and More

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
The summer deals and sales keep rolling in. Right now, savvy Nordstrom Rack shoppers can get up to 90% off designer clothes, shoes, accessories and more. These savings are in addition to the store's clearance sale which offers select new markdowns at 50%-90% off.

If it's clothing or apparel, it's probably on sale. Get ready for the school year with needs like kids' clothing, shoes and other back-to-school items. Women's apparel and denim are marked down, along with beauty, accessories and shoes. And yes: There are deals on men's clothing, shoes and accessories, too! 

Nordstrom Rack offers free shipping on orders over $100, plus temporary extended returns for a limited time.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Nordstrom Rack sale.

Mackenzee 57mm Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Mackenzee 57mm Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
Mackenzee 57mm Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York

These Kate Spade Mackenzee 57mm Sunglasses are the perfect way to end your summer off in a stylish way. These sunglasses are also 75% off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $180

Preppy Nylon Backpack
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Preppy Nylon Backpack
Nordstrom Rack
Preppy Nylon Backpack
Marc Jacobs

Get the Marc Jacobs Preppy Nylon Backpack for less than $100 (while you still can)!

ORIGINALLY $250

Crossback Strap Sleeveless Jumpsuit
Loveappella
Loveappella Crossback Strap Sleeveless Jumpsuit
Nordstrom Rack
Crossback Strap Sleeveless Jumpsuit
Loveappella

This hot jumpsuit from Loveappella is a whopping 90% off. Get it while you can!

ORIGINALLY $99

Idina Stretch Leather Boot
Cole Haan
Cole Haan Idina Stretch Leather Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Idina Stretch Leather Boot
Cole Haan

These Cole Haan Idina Stretch Leather Boots have a back stretch panel and chain detail. Get these now to start off the fall season right at 60% off retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $300

Jet Set Medium Travel Tote Bag
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Travel Tote Bag
Nordstrom Rack
Jet Set Medium Travel Tote Bag
MICHAEL Michael Kors

The Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Travel Tote Bag is twill and has the iconic Michael Kors logo. Get this bag for $170 off the retail price at Nordstrom Rack, while supplies last. 

ORIGINALLY $268

Smocked Knit Sleeveless Jumpsuit
West Kei
Wei Kei Smocked Knit Sleeveless Jumpsuit
Nordstrom Rack
Smocked Knit Sleeveless Jumpsuit
West Kei

The Wei Kei Smocked Knit Sleeveless Jumpsuit is available in eight different colors.  This jumpsuit is 81% off retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $66

Pearse Woven Ankle Boot
Fergalicious
Fergalicious Pearse Woven Ankle Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Pearse Woven Ankle Boot
Fergalicious

These Fergalicious Pearse Woven Ankle Boot are available in two different colors: black and whiskey.  They are now 75% off, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $69.95

Sheridan Skinny Jeans
JAG Jeans
JAG Jeans Sheridan Skinny Jeans
Nordstrom Rack
Sheridan Skinny Jeans
JAG Jeans

These JAG Jeans Sheridan Skinny Jeans are 64% off the retail price at Nordstrom Rack, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $84

Bedford Zip Leather Satchel
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Bedford Zip Leather Satchel
Nordstrom Rack
Bedford Zip Leather Satchel
Rebecca Minkoff

You will be ready for work or play with this leather Rebecca Minkoff Bedford Zip Leather Satchel (especially. at $264 off).

ORIGINALLY $348

The Amalia Zip Suede Boot
Madewell
Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot
Nordstrom Rack
The Amalia Zip Suede Boot
Madewell

The Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot with a round toe is the perfect retro 60's style boot for the fall.  This suede boot comes in black and brown and is 50% off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $198

Brett Suede Slip-On Sneaker
Frye
Frye Brett Suede Slip-On Sneaker
Nordstrom Rack
Brett Suede Slip-On Sneaker
Frye

These Frye Brett Suede Slip-On Sneakers are 84% or $166 off the retail price , while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $198

Missy Faux Leather Trim Belted Jacket
Michael Kors
Michael Kors Missy Faux Leather Trim Belted Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
Missy Faux Leather Trim Belted Jacket
Michael Kors

Get ready for fall in this Michael Kors Missy Faux Leather Trim Belted Jacket.  Get it now for 73% off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $220

Zerogrand Crosscourt Turf Sneaker
Cole Haan
Cole Haan Zerogrand Crosscourt Turf Sneaker
Nordstrom Rack
Zerogrand Crosscourt Turf Sneaker
Cole Haan

This Cole Haan leather sneaker is chic and stylish for the upcoming fall season.

ORIGINALLY $130

Floral Embroidered Lace Long Sleeve Sheath Dress
Marina
Marina Floral Embroidered Lace Long Sleeve Sheath Dress
Nordstrom Rack
Floral Embroidered Lace Long Sleeve Sheath Dress
Marina

The feminine Marina Floral Embroidered Lace Long Sleeve Sheath Dress is made with lace-like floral and leaf applique. 

ORIGINALLY $149

High Waist Daily Leggings
Z By Zella
Z By Zella High Waist Daily Leggings
Nordstrom Rack
High Waist Daily Leggings
Z By Zella

Grab these flattering and comfortable high-waist leggings in black or blue denim, then wear them for your next at-home workout!

Lana Sandal
Papillio by Birkenstock
Papillio by Birkenstock Lana Sandal​​​​​​​
Nordstrom Rack
Lana Sandal
Papillio by Birkenstock

Take 42% off of the Lana sandal, a collaboration between Papillio and Birkenstock.

ORIGINALLY $120

Low Key Wide Sleeve Hoodie
Alo
Alo Low Key Wide Sleeve Hoodie
Nordstrom Rack
Low Key Wide Sleeve Hoodie
Alo

Shop this brightly colored, oversized fashion hoodie for an instant mood booster.

REGULARLY $128

Impulse II Cap
Adidas
Adidas Impulse II Cap
Nordstrom Rack
Impulse II Cap
Adidas

Upgrade the baseball hat you've had for a questionable number of years with this springy lavender Adidas cap, now less than $17 at Nordstrom Rack.

REGULARLY $24

 

 

