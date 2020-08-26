Nordstrom Rack Sale: Up to 90% Off Designer Clothes, Shoes, Bags by Tumi, Tom Ford, DVF, Marc Jacobs and More
The summer deals and sales keep rolling in. Right now, savvy Nordstrom Rack shoppers can get up to 90% off designer clothes, shoes, accessories and more. These savings are in addition to the store's clearance sale which offers select new markdowns at 50%-90% off.
If it's clothing or apparel, it's probably on sale. Get ready for the school year with needs like kids' clothing, shoes and other back-to-school items. Women's apparel and denim are marked down, along with beauty, accessories and shoes. And yes: There are deals on men's clothing, shoes and accessories, too!
Nordstrom Rack offers free shipping on orders over $100, plus temporary extended returns for a limited time.
Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Nordstrom Rack sale.
These Diane von Furstenburg 58mm Square Sunglasses should be added to your cart for this price.
Get the Marc Jacobs Preppy Nylon Backpack for $125 off the retail price (while you still can)!
These Cole Haan Idina Stretch Leather Boots have a back stretch panel and chain detail. Get these now to start off the fall season right at 60% off retail price, while supplies last.
Grab these flattering and comfortable high-waist leggings in black or blue denim, then wear them for your next at-home workout!
Vanity Room's Polka Dot Tiered Mini Dress is the perfect dress to end summer in. Get this dress for 89% off the retail price, all sizes available.
The Rebecca Minkoff Fan Reversible Tote can be worn two ways and is reversible. Hidden magnetic details on the side of this chic bag allow you to change up the style at will. Oh, also, this handbag is 83% off the retail price, while supplies last.
These Free People Feel Alright Skinny Jeggings are super stretchy yet made for comfort and style.
These Tom Ford Elise 65mm Cat Eye Sunglasses come in rose gold with violet lenses. They are about as trendy as they come and a steal for 65% off.
Tumi's Gilman Brief Pack is the perfect designer backpack to carry everything you need for work or travel. And this backpack is 45% off the retail price, while supplies last.
You can't argue with 86% off these Vince Camuto Kimora Cutout Shield Sandals. Perfect for the upcoming fall season.
You will be ready for work or play with this leather Rebecca Minkoff Bedford Zip Leather Satchel (especially. at $264 off).
The Wei Kei Smocked Knit Sleeveless Jumpsuit is available in eight different colors.
Shop this brightly colored, oversized fashion hoodie for an instant mood booster.
These Dahlia Rivet Wedge Sandals sport a 3 inch wedge. These Frye sandals are a bargain at 83% off or $381 off the retail price, while supplies last.
These Fergalicious Pearse Woven Ankle Boot are the perfect fall boot staple for your wardrobe. These booties are now 71% off, while supplies last.
Get ready for fall in this Michael Kors Missy Faux Leather Trim Belted Jacket. Get it now for 73% off the retail price, while supplies last.
The Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot with a round toe is the perfect retro 60's style boot for the fall. This suede boot comes in black and brown and is 50% off the retail price, while supplies last.
These JAG Jeans Sheridan Skinny Jeans are 64% off the retail price at Nordstrom Rack, while supplies last.
The feminine Marina Floral Embroidered Lace Long Sleeve Sheath Dress is made with lace-like floral and leaf applique.
RELATED CONTENT:
40 Under $50 Clothing and Shoe Deals We've Found at the Amazon Sale
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Top Picks for Under $50
Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Up to 70% Off Designer Clothes and Shoes
Coach Sale: Save 50% on All Purses, Shoes and More With Free Shipping
Amazon's Big Summer Sale: Up to 75% Off Designer Handbags
Related Gallery