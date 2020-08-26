Shopping

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Up to 90% Off Designer Clothes, Shoes, Bags by Tumi, Tom Ford, DVF, Marc Jacobs and More

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Nordstrom Rack
The summer deals and sales keep rolling in. Right now, savvy Nordstrom Rack shoppers can get up to 90% off designer clothes, shoes, accessories and more. These savings are in addition to the store's clearance sale which offers select new markdowns at 50%-90% off.

If it's clothing or apparel, it's probably on sale. Get ready for the school year with needs like kids' clothing, shoes and other back-to-school items. Women's apparel and denim are marked down, along with beauty, accessories and shoes. And yes: There are deals on men's clothing, shoes and accessories, too! 

Nordstrom Rack offers free shipping on orders over $100, plus temporary extended returns for a limited time.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Nordstrom Rack sale.

58mm Square Sunglasses
Diane Von Furstenburg
Diane von Furstenburg 58mm Square Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
58mm Square Sunglasses
Diane Von Furstenburg

These Diane von Furstenburg 58mm Square Sunglasses should be added to your cart for this price.

ORIGINALLY $99

Preppy Nylon Backpack
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Preppy Nylon Backpack
Nordstrom Rack
Preppy Nylon Backpack
Marc Jacobs

Get the Marc Jacobs Preppy Nylon Backpack for $125 off the retail price (while you still can)!

ORIGINALLY $250

Idina Stretch Leather Boot
Cole Haan
Cole Haan Idina Stretch Leather Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Idina Stretch Leather Boot
Cole Haan

These Cole Haan Idina Stretch Leather Boots have a back stretch panel and chain detail. Get these now to start off the fall season right at 60% off retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $300

High Waist Daily Leggings
Z By Zella
Z By Zella High Waist Daily Leggings
Nordstrom Rack
High Waist Daily Leggings
Z By Zella

Grab these flattering and comfortable high-waist leggings in black or blue denim, then wear them for your next at-home workout!

Polka Dot Tiered Mini Dress
Vanity Room
Vanity Room Polka Dot Tiered Mini Dress
Nordstrom Rack
Polka Dot Tiered Mini Dress
Vanity Room

Vanity Room's Polka Dot Tiered Mini Dress is the perfect dress to end summer in. Get this dress for 89% off the retail price, all sizes available.

ORIGINALLY $132

Fan Reversible Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Fan Reversible Tote
Nordstrom Rack
Fan Reversible Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Fan Reversible Tote can be worn two ways and is reversible. Hidden magnetic details on the side of this chic bag allow you to change up the style at will.  Oh, also, this handbag is 83% off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $198

Feel Alright Skinny Jeggings
Free People
Free People Feel Alright Skinny Jeggings
Nordstrom Rack
Feel Alright Skinny Jeggings
Free People

These Free People Feel Alright Skinny Jeggings are super stretchy yet made for comfort and style.

ORIGINALLY $78

Elise 65mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Tom Ford
Tom Ford Elise 65mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
Elise 65mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Tom Ford

These Tom Ford Elise 65mm Cat Eye Sunglasses come in rose gold with violet lenses. They are about as trendy as they come and a steal for 65% off.

ORIGINALLY $495

Gilman Brief Pack
Tumi
Tumi Gilman Brief Pack
Nordstrom Rack
Gilman Brief Pack
Tumi

Tumi's Gilman Brief Pack is the perfect designer backpack to carry everything you need for work or travel.  And this backpack is 45% off the retail price, while supplies last. 

ORIGINALLY $475

Kimora Cutout Shield Sandal
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto Kimora Cutout Shield Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Kimora Cutout Shield Sandal
Vince Camuto

You can't argue with 86% off these Vince Camuto Kimora Cutout Shield Sandals. Perfect for the upcoming fall season.

ORIGINALLY $149.95

Bedford Zip Leather Satchel
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Bedford Zip Leather Satchel
Nordstrom Rack
Bedford Zip Leather Satchel
Rebecca Minkoff

You will be ready for work or play with this leather Rebecca Minkoff Bedford Zip Leather Satchel (especially. at $264 off).

ORIGINALLY $348

Smocked Knit Sleeveless Jumpsuit
West Kei
Wei Kei Smocked Knit Sleeveless Jumpsuit
Nordstrom Rack
Smocked Knit Sleeveless Jumpsuit
West Kei

The Wei Kei Smocked Knit Sleeveless Jumpsuit is available in eight different colors.  

ORIGINALLY $66

Low Key Wide Sleeve Hoodie
Alo
Alo Low Key Wide Sleeve Hoodie
Nordstrom Rack
Low Key Wide Sleeve Hoodie
Alo

Shop this brightly colored, oversized fashion hoodie for an instant mood booster.

REGULARLY $128

Dahlia Rivet Wedge Sandal
Frye
Frye Dahlia Rivet Wedge Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Dahlia Rivet Wedge Sandal
Frye

These Dahlia Rivet Wedge Sandals sport a 3 inch wedge. These Frye sandals are a bargain at 83% off or $381 off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $458

Charley Vented Bootie
Fergalicious
Fergalicious Charley Vented Bootie
Nordstrom Rack
Charley Vented Bootie
Fergalicious

These Fergalicious Pearse Woven Ankle Boot are the perfect fall boot staple for your wardrobe. These booties are now 71% off, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $69.95

Missy Faux Leather Trim Belted Jacket
Michael Kors
Michael Kors Missy Faux Leather Trim Belted Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
Missy Faux Leather Trim Belted Jacket
Michael Kors

Get ready for fall in this Michael Kors Missy Faux Leather Trim Belted Jacket.  Get it now for 73% off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $220

The Amalia Zip Suede Boot
Madewell
Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot
Nordstrom Rack
The Amalia Zip Suede Boot
Madewell

The Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot with a round toe is the perfect retro 60's style boot for the fall.  This suede boot comes in black and brown and is 50% off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $198

Sheridan Skinny Jeans
JAG Jeans
JAG Jeans Sheridan Skinny Jeans
Nordstrom Rack
Sheridan Skinny Jeans
JAG Jeans

These JAG Jeans Sheridan Skinny Jeans are 64% off the retail price at Nordstrom Rack, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $84

Floral Embroidered Lace Long Sleeve Sheath Dress
Marina
Marina Floral Embroidered Lace Long Sleeve Sheath Dress
Nordstrom Rack
Floral Embroidered Lace Long Sleeve Sheath Dress
Marina

The feminine Marina Floral Embroidered Lace Long Sleeve Sheath Dress is made with lace-like floral and leaf applique. 

ORIGINALLY $149

 

