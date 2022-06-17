Nordstrom Rack Summer Sale: Save an Extra 20% on Summer Styles from Steve Madden, Ray-Ban, and More
As if we needed any more incentive to browse through Nordstrom Rack's massive clearance selection, now the retailer is hosting a summer sale with even bigger markdowns on already-discounted summer styles.
Happening now until Sunday, June 19, shoppers can take an extra 20% off sale styles at Nordstrom Rack's Summer Sale - with products from brands like Nike, Sam Edelman, BP., Z by Zella, Juice Beauty, Free People, Alexander McQueen and more all included in the major savings event.
From flowy tiered dresses and Nike joggers to designer sunglasses, beauty wands, puffer shoulder bags and a number of other trendy fashion, beauty and home products, Nordstrom Rack's summer sale is the perfect place to re-stock your wardrobe with essentials for summer.
Ahead, shop the best deals from Nordstrom Rack's Summer Sale. Plus, be sure to check out the best summer dresses for this season.
These cat-eye sunglasses will be your hottest accessory to add a classy element to your summer outfits.
These chino shorts is a must-have for the summer weekend.
Gen Z'ers and TikTokers alike will tell you — these relaxed sneakers from Nike are a closet staple.
You can never go wrong with having a pair of breathable Zella leggings in your back pocket for working out and beyond.
On your next hike, walk in comfort with these bike shorts. They will hold your tummy and flatter your waist.
Slip and go with these shower slides. You can wear these shoes when you're lounging at the pool with your friends and family.
This charcoal, shearling slipper style from UGG is currently on sale for only $31.
Whether you're working out or lounging about, these tapered jogger pants will keep you feeling comfortable in any situation.
Now that the pools are open, this cover up will have you by the poolside looking chic and classy.
Nothing like wearing a great pair of Ray-Bans navigator sunglasses to kick off summer.
Kick up your shoe game for summer with these open-toed, strappy sandals — available in three colors.
