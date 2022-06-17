As if we needed any more incentive to browse through Nordstrom Rack's massive clearance selection, now the retailer is hosting a summer sale with even bigger markdowns on already-discounted summer styles.

Happening now until Sunday, June 19, shoppers can take an extra 20% off sale styles at Nordstrom Rack's Summer Sale - with products from brands like Nike, Sam Edelman, BP., Z by Zella, Juice Beauty, Free People, Alexander McQueen and more all included in the major savings event.

Shop the Summer Sale

From flowy tiered dresses and Nike joggers to designer sunglasses, beauty wands, puffer shoulder bags and a number of other trendy fashion, beauty and home products, Nordstrom Rack's summer sale is the perfect place to re-stock your wardrobe with essentials for summer.

Ahead, shop the best deals from Nordstrom Rack's Summer Sale. Plus, be sure to check out the best summer dresses for this season.

