North West is showing off her moves!

In a new TikTok video, the 6-year-old daughter Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West performs an adorable dance with her pal, Caiden Mills.

The clip starts with the kids standing next to each other, but when Bonde R300's track "Oh Nanana" begins, Caiden immediately scoops up North, who's wearing an all-leather look, and rocks her back and forth in his arms to the beat.

Caiden -- wearing a camo jacket, jeans and white sneakers -- eventually puts North down and the pair rush toward the camera to continue their cute dance.

The sweet video comes just under a year after Caiden -- the 8-year-old son of rapper Consequence -- was rumored to be North's boyfriend. Kim shut down the reports in February, asserting, "[North] doesn't have a boyfriend."

"Like, is that for real? She's 5," Kim added of North's age at the time.

Though they're not dating, Caiden often shares with North and her family on his Instagram.

Watch the video below for more on North.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch North West Call Out Kim Kardashian for Shading JoJo Siwa! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Kim Kardashian Addresses Rumor She Gave North JFK's Bloody Shirt

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Gift Daughter North With Michael Jackson's Jacket for Christmas

Kim Kardashian Reveals North West Was Photoshopped Into Family Christmas Card

Related Gallery