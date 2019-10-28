Looks like North West is taking clients.

Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of her 6-year-old daughter's styling skills. North, who has been making her name as a fashionista for years, decided to dress up her friends in high-fashion looks, which were only made more couture by her very avant-garde accessory: a fake cast.

North pulled Givenchy, Prada and Dolce & Gabbana dresses for the play date, pairing them with matching feathered sandals. "Styled by North," Kim captioned the cute pic, adding, "fake cast included."

Fans raved over the looks in the comments.

Kim gushed over North's eye for fashion in August, sharing that her firstborn had picked out all her own outfits for their trip to Japan.

"My Northie girl is the ultimate fashionista! She comes with me to fabric stores and picks out what she likes and for our Japan trip I let her style herself. I should have let her style me too lol," she wrote on Instagram. "She loves it. She’s having fun and I am so happy she’s so expressive. 💅🏼👽👘👑🌊🍬."

While speaking with ET last year, Kim said North takes after her dad personality-wise, though it seems it's only a matter of time before she builds her own fashion empire.

"She really is into beauty... She loves hair looks, that's her thing, and she loves a little bit of makeup," Kim shared, before revealing that she and her daughter are already fighting over bags, like the Alexander Wang purses North was gifted from the designer.



"It's in my closet now, and she actually saw it and she stole it back, so we're already fighting over bags," she confessed.

See more in the video below.

