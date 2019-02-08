Aah, young love!



With the 2019 GRAMMYs coming up on Sunday, we couldn't help but reminisce about some of the cutest couples to ever grace the red carpet at music's biggest night over the years.



Sure, Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears are no longer together, and Gwen Stefani has moved on from Gavin Rossdale with Blake Shelton, but remember when they were the highlights of GRAMMYs night? We sure do!



Plus, there are those mainstays that still warm our heart, like Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman -- who are so cute that we feel like we're interrupting an intimate moment every time they stop for the cameras -- and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. In fact, the Cravings cookbook author has accompanied her GRAMMY-winning husband twice while pregnant, and looked damn good doing it.



Click through the gallery below to relive some of the sweetest red carpet moments from couples past and present. Because, honestly, who doesn't love a good walk down romantic memory lane?

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards air Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

