If you've ever wondered what it's like to have a jawline like Jennifer Aniston, Hailey Bieber, or Bella Hadid, then you've probably heard of the skincare brand NuFace. Beloved by many, NuFace's revolutionary facial device provides users with an at-home facelift in under five minutes. Perfect for sculpting and shaping, the non-invasive tool turns into an electrical microcurrent technology that stimulates the skin; while toning facial muscles and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Known for its Trinity and Mini facial toning tools, NuFace launched an upgraded version last summer. The brand-new and improved Mini+ Petite Facial Toning Device with smart app technology debuted and two of the three colorways sold out instantly. An upgrade from the original, the Mini+ offers customers the same unparalleled experience — now with unparalleled customization — and it is 20% off during the NuFace Sale now.

The Mini+ is unique in that it features app-exclusive NuFace 3-Depth Technology that customizes to treat your personal skin and muscles. First, there's the "skin-tightening mode," which helps blur fine lines and wrinkles. Then there's the "instant-life" mode that lifts and contours jawlines. Lastly, the "pro-toning" button works to produce long-term transformations by deep-toning muscles. All three modes can be used as often or as little as you'd like and controlled with the touch of a button.

NuFace's smart app also pairs with your smartphone device, connecting you to virtual, on-to-spot aestheticians that provide personalized skincare regimens. Think of this app as the easiest way to get spa-quality results from the comfort of your home.

For more NuFace deals, get 20% off every one of the brands facial toning devices and skincare sets below.

NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit NuFace NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit We consider the Trinity a holy grail of anti-aging beauty devices: It's easy to use and incredibly effective. This all-star kit includes the Trinity Facial Trainer Device and Hydrating Leave-On Nuface Gel Primer, ideal for firming skin on your neck, jowls, jawline, cheeks and forehead. $339 $271 Shop Now

NuFACE NuBODY Toning Device NuFACE NuFACE NuBODY Toning Device We all pay attention to the skin on our faces, but don't neglect the rest of your body! The NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device is designed to smooth and tone the skin on your arms, abs, thighs, and other areas. $399 $319 Shop Now

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit NuFACE NuFACE Mini Starter Kit The petite version of NuFace's facial toning device tones, lifts, and contours the facial muscles while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a 5-Minute Facial-Lift on the go. $209 $167 Shop Now

