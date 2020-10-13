Offset has no problem shelling out the big bucks for his 2-year-old daughter, Kulture. In a new Instagram post, the 28-year-old Migos rapper shared the chic custom Rolls Royce car seat he purchased for his and Cardi B's daughter.

"Eight thousand dollar car seat and I bet it has peanut butter and jelly on it in 1 week 😂," he captioned the pic.

This isn't the first time Offset has dropped a lot of money on the toddler. This past summer he gifted her with a mini Birkin bag for her second birthday.

Offset also seems to be showering Cardi with gifts as the exes continue Cardi's 28th birthday celebration in Las Vegas.

On Monday night the pair were featured in Instagram Story videos out at a club as Offset panned the camera down Cardi's body, showing off several massive pieces of bling. He also shared multiple flirty clips with his ex asking her to show off her blinged-out watch.

Offset/Instagram Story

Though the "WAP" rapper filed for divorce from Offset last month, the pair were photographed kissing over the weekend amid the birthday celebrations.

