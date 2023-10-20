Halfway through the 2023 college football season, we've finally arrived at the Big Ten's first major showdown. One of the season’s most exciting games is upon us as Penn State travels to Ohio State on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes meet in Columbus as unbeatens for the first time since 2018. Ohio State leads the rivalry's series 24-13 and won the last game between the schools 44-31 in 2022. With both teams ranked within the top 10, this weekend's matchup has both conference and national title implications.

If you are unable to travel to the Buckeyes territory this Saturday, here is everything to know about how to watch the Penn State vs. Ohio State game live at home.

When is the Ohio State vs. Penn State game?

The college football showdown between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Ohio State Buckeyes is set to kick off Saturday, October 21 at 12:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT).

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Penn State Without Cable

The Penn State vs. Ohio State game will be airing live on FOX. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch today's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with FOX down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. You'll have access to more than 50 channels such as Fox, NBC, ESPN and FS1 — along with the Big Ten Network and SEC Network.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Penn State for Free

FuboTV is another great option for watching college football online. The sports-focused live TV streaming service has access to 14 channels broadcasting live college football games — including local, national, and college networks. Fubo costs $74.99 per month, but you'll want to upgrade and opt for the $84.99/month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network.

Right now, fuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial.

2023 NCAA College Football Schedule for Week 8

Below, find the full schedule for Week 8 of the 2023 NCAA college football season, along with where you can watch each game. See the full 2023 college football schedule here.

All times Eastern. All schedules and networks subject to change.

Friday, October 20

SMU at Temple | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Saturday, October 21

No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX

UCF at No. 6 Oklahoma | 12 p.m. | ABC

Mississippi State at Arkansas | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Rutgers at Indiana | 12 p.m. | BTN

Boston College at Georgia Tech | 12 p.m. | ACC Network

Baylor at Cincinnati | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Memphis at UAB | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 22 Air Force at Navy | 12 p.m. | CBS

Western Michigan at Ohio | 12 p.m. | CBS Sports

Norfolk State at Howard | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

South Carolina State at Delaware State | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Penn at Yale | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Lehigh at Bucknell | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Lafayette at Holy Cross | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Brown at Cornell | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

South Dakota at Indiana State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Harvard at Princeton | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Marist at Presbyterian | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Stetson | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Samford at VMI | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Columbia at Dartmouth | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

East Tennessee State at Chattanooga | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Charlotte at East Carolina | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

UL Monroe at Georgia Southern | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Akron at Bowling Green | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Illinois State at Youngstown State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State at Tennessee Tech | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Furman at Western Carolina | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Colgate at Georgetown | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Murray State at Missouri State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Bryant at Eastern Illinois | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

SE Louisiana at Northwestern State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

South Dakota State at Southern Illinois | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Charleston Southern at UT Martin | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Lincoln (CA) at Tennessee State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 17 Tennessee at No. 11 Alabama | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Washington State at No. 9 Oregon | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

South Carolina at No. 20 Missouri | 3:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Minnesota at No. 24 Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | NBC

Northwestern at Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

Wisconsin at Illinois | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

South Florida at UConn | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Pitt at Wake Forest | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Oklahoma State at West Virginia | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

North Texas at Tulane | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Central Michigan at Ball State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Buffalo at Kent State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Illinois at North Dakota State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 9 Texas at Houston | 4 p.m. | FOX

Toledo at Miami (Ohio) | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

Idaho State at Portland State | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Wofford at Mercer | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

North Dakota at UNI | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Nicholls at Texas A&M-Commerce | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Drake at San Diego | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

UTSA at Florida Atlantic | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky at Gardner-Webb | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Virginia at No. 10 North Carolina | 6:30 p.m. | CW Network

No. 13 Ole Miss at Auburn | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Texas Tech at BYU | 7 p.m. | FS1

TCU at Kansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Colorado State at UNLV | 7 p.m. | Mountain West Network

Utah State at San Jose State | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

Appalachian State at Old Dominion | 7 p.m. | NFL Network

Utah Tech at North Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Morehead State at Tarleton State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Weber State at Eastern Washington | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 2 Michigan at Michigan State | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

No. 16 Duke at No. 4 Florida State | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Army at No. 19 LSU | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC | 8 p.m. | FOX

Clemson at Miami (Fla.) | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

Georgia State at Louisiana | 8 p.m. | ESPNU

Florida A&M at Texas Southern | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Austin Peay at Southern Utah | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Northern Colorado at Cal Poly | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

UIW at McNeese | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Nevada at San Diego State | 9 p.m. | FS2

No. 25 UCLA at Stanford | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Montana State at Sacramento State | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Arizona State at No. 5 Washington | 10:30 p.m. | FS1

RELATED CONTENT: