O.J. Simpson Dead at 76 After Cancer Battle

Orenthal James Simpson, best known as O.J. Simpson and "The Juice," has died. The former NFL star and accused murderer was at the center of one of the most prolific court cases of the '90s. He was 76 years old.

Simpson's family confirmed the news on Thursday morning in a statement released on social media.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," the statement reads. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren."

The family concluded their statement requesting "privacy and grace," amid the news of Simpson's death.

Back in February, Simpson denied he was on hospice in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"I'm not in any hospice, I don't know who put that out there," Simpson said, not acknowledging the cancer rumors. "I guess it's like the Donald say: 'Can't trust the media!'"

"In any event, I'm hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl here in Las Vegas. All is well!" he concluded at the time. "Take care and have a good Super Bowl weekend!"

Simpson played 11 seasons with the Buffalo Bills as a running back and is often regarded as one of the greatest running backs of all time. He also played for the San Francisco 49ers. He was a Heisman Trophy winner from his time with the USC Trojans and was inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985. Simpson also had a credited acting career, appearing in the critically acclaimed TV series, Roots, and in films like The Klansman, The Towering Inferno, The Cassandra Crossing, Capricorn One, and in all three of the Naked Gun films, in which he played Detective Norberg.

However, he was also known for his legal troubles, most notably his 1994 arrest for the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

The subsequent murder trial was one of the most widely publicized events in American history. Simpson was represented by the now-famous legal team of Johnnie Cochran, Robert Kardashian, F. Lee Bailey and Robert Shapiro. They went up against lead prosecutor Marcia Clark. On Oct. 3, 1995, Simpson was found not guilty of both murders.

The famous case was also the subject of the Ryan Murphy series, American Crime Story:The People Vs. O.J. Simpson.

Though he was acquitted of criminal charges, Simpson was unanimously found liable for the wrongful death of and battery against Goldman and battery against Brown.

The remainder of Simpson's life was filled with legal troubles, which found him in and out of court and jail.

Simpson's first wife was Marguerite Whitley. They wed in 1967 and shared three children -- Arnelle, Jason, and Aaren Simpson. Aaren drowned in the family's swimming pool in 1979. Simpson met and began dating Nicole Brown while he was still married to Whitley. Simpson and Whitley divorced in 1979. Simpson married Brown in 1985. They shared children Sydney and Justin. Brown filed for divorce in 1992. They reconciled in 1993 and had an on-off romance. After being acquitted of Brown's murder, Simpson began a 13-year relationship with waitress Christie Prody.

Simpson is survived by four of his five children -- Sydney Brooke Simpson, Jason Simpson, Justin Ryan Simpson, and Arnelle Simpson.

