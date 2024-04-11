Ron Goldman's Family Reacts to O.J. Simpson's Death

The family of the late Ron Goldman is speaking out, following news of O.J. Simpson's death.

In a statement to ET, Ron's father, Fred, reacted to the news of the former NFL pro's death.

"This is a reminder of how long Ron and Nicole have been gone and missed. It's not about the killer, it's about the victims," Fred Goldman said in a statement to ET on behalf of him and his wife, Patti Goldman.

Ron's sister, Kim, also spoke out in a statement following Simpson's death.

"The news of Ron’s killer passing away is a mixed bag of complicated emotions and reminds us that the journey through grief is not linear," she said in a statement to ET. "For three decades we tirelessly pursued justice for Ron and Nicole, and despite a civil judgement and his confession in If I Did It, the hope for true accountability has ended."

The statement continued, "We will continue to advocate for the rights of all victims and survivors, ensuring our voices are heard both within and beyond the courtroom. And despite his death, the mission continues; there's always more to be done. Thank you for keeping our family, and most importantly Ron, in your hearts for the last 30 years."

In 1994, Simpson stood trial for the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, after they were found murdered in Nicole's home. During the trial, Simpson was represented by "the dream team" which consisted of lawyers Johnnie Cochran, Robert Kardashian, F. Lee Bailey and Robert Shapiro. They went up against lead prosecutor Marcia Clark, and on Oct. 3, 1995, Simpson was found not guilty of both murders.

Following the not guilty verdict, Simpson was unanimously found liable for the wrongful death of and battery against Goldman and battery against Brown.

During the highly publicized trial, Fred Goldman and other members of the family were present in the courtroom.

Simpson, whose full name was Orenthal James Simpson, died on Wednesday following a battle with cancer. He was 76. The news of his death was shared via a joint statement by his children on X (formally known as Twitter).

"On April 10, our father Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," the statement read. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

The tweet was signed, "The Simpson Family."

Simpson, who also had a storied career in professional football, was remembered by Hall of Fame president Jim Porter, who reflected on his record-breaking career during his time on the Buffalo Bills.

"O.J. Simpson was the first player to reach a rushing mark many thought could not be attained in a 14-game season when he topped 2,000 yards," Porter said in the statement. "His on-field contributions will be preserved in the Hall’s archives in Canton, Ohio."

