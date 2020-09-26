Old Navy Sale: Get Up to 30% Off + 1000s of Styles from $6

Shopping

We couldn't help but notice that Old Navy has ton of good stuff on sale to shop right now!

Currently, there are thousands of deals storewide, starting at just $10. Take up to 30% off storewide. Sale highlights include 60% off Family Favorites and 1000s of styles on sale from $6.

The retailer offers a range of styles in Old Navy stores and online across categories. Shop dresses, denim, shoes, activewear and more at amazing prices. You'll also find discount offers on graphic tee and sweater options from the brand on the Old Navy website. While you're there, check out the deals Old Navy has on protective face masks for adults and kids. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more. Returns are free on all eligible orders. 

Shop Old Navy's latest releases. 

Check out ET Style's top picks on our favorite Old Navy styles below, below. 

Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt and Jogger Pants
Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt and Jogger Pants
The Old Navy Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt and Jogger Pants set are in uber trendy tie dye, made of soft-washed fleece and couldn't be more comfortable.

SWEATSHIRT
JOGGER PANTS

Plush-Knit Long-Sleeve Swing Dress for Women
Plush-Knit Long-Sleeve Swing Dress for Women
Old Navy's Plush-Knit Long-Sleeve Swing Dress has a scoop neck, long sleeves in a knit jersey fabric.

REGULARLY $34.99

Boyfriend Oversized Jean Jacket
Boyfriend Oversized Jean Jacket
This is the perfect jean jacket to wear over all the summer dresses you still want to rock.

REGULARLY $44.99

Super Skinny Black Pull-On Jeggings
Super Skinny Black Pull-On Jeggings
These Super Skinny Black Pull-On Jeggings both look good and feel super comfy.

REGULARLY $29.99

Mid-Rise Dark-Wash Super Skinny Jeans for Women
Mid-Rise Dark-Wash Super Skinny Jeans for Women
These Old Navy Mid-Rise Dark-Wash Super Skinny Jeans for Women are only $15. Get these while you can.

REGULARLY $29.99

Relaxed Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt for Women
Relaxed Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt for Women
Old Navy's Relaxed Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt for Women in rainbow tie dye is made from French soft terry. This sweatshirt comes in sixteen different colors and patterns.

Mid-Rise Pixie Ankle Chinos for Women
Mid-Rise Pixie Ankle Chinos for Women
Old Navy's Mid-Rise Pixie Ankle Chinos for Women are the perfect addition to your new Fall wardrobe.

 

REGULARLY $34.99

Gingham Tie-Front Cami for Women
Gingham Tie-Front Cami for Women
This stylish gingham top with tie detail looks amazing next to denim. 

 

REGULARLY $29.99

Luxe Twist-Sleeve Scoop-Neck Tunic for Women
Luxe Twist-Sleeve Scoop-Neck Tunic for Women
This flawlessly draped shirt perfect for any outfit. This shirt is available in six different colors and patterns.

REGULARLY $24.99

Mid-Rise StretchTech Joggers for Women
Mid-Rise StretchTech Joggers for Women
Mid-Rise StretchTech Joggers for Women
Wear these joggers for the weekend or a workout.

REGULARLY $34.99

French Terry Tie-Back Plus-Size Sweatshirt
French Terry Tie-Back Plus-Size Sweatshirt
Work from home in this super soft terry sweatshirt, featuring a cute tie-back detail. 

REGULARLY $37.99

Faux-Suede Cross-Strap Slide Sandals
Faux-Suede Cross-Strap Slide Sandals
Versatile criss-cross strap slides will be your go-to shoes for summer. 

REGULARLY $24.99

Twist-Front One-Piece Swimsuit for Women
Twist-Front One-Piece Swimsuit for Women
This one piece is perfect for a swim.

REGULARLY $20

Square-Neck Cami Jumpsuit for Women
Square-Neck Cami Jumpsuit for Women
A jumpsuit that is perfect to romp around in.

REGULARLY $39.99

Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Shift Dress for Women
Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Shift Dress for Women
A floral maxi dress perfect for summer and for the Fall with a jean jacket.

REGULARLY $34.99

