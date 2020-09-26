Old Navy Sale: Get Up to 30% Off + 1000s of Styles from $6
We couldn't help but notice that Old Navy has ton of good stuff on sale to shop right now!
Currently, there are thousands of deals storewide, starting at just $10. Take up to 30% off storewide. Sale highlights include 60% off Family Favorites and 1000s of styles on sale from $6.
The retailer offers a range of styles in Old Navy stores and online across categories. Shop dresses, denim, shoes, activewear and more at amazing prices. You'll also find discount offers on graphic tee and sweater options from the brand on the Old Navy website. While you're there, check out the deals Old Navy has on protective face masks for adults and kids. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more. Returns are free on all eligible orders.
Shop Old Navy's latest releases.
Check out ET Style's top picks on our favorite Old Navy styles below, below.
The Old Navy Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt and Jogger Pants set are in uber trendy tie dye, made of soft-washed fleece and couldn't be more comfortable.
Old Navy's Plush-Knit Long-Sleeve Swing Dress has a scoop neck, long sleeves in a knit jersey fabric.
This is the perfect jean jacket to wear over all the summer dresses you still want to rock.
These Super Skinny Black Pull-On Jeggings both look good and feel super comfy.
These Old Navy Mid-Rise Dark-Wash Super Skinny Jeans for Women are only $15. Get these while you can.
Old Navy's Relaxed Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt for Women in rainbow tie dye is made from French soft terry. This sweatshirt comes in sixteen different colors and patterns.
Old Navy's Mid-Rise Pixie Ankle Chinos for Women are the perfect addition to your new Fall wardrobe.
This stylish gingham top with tie detail looks amazing next to denim.
This flawlessly draped shirt perfect for any outfit. This shirt is available in six different colors and patterns.
Wear these joggers for the weekend or a workout.
Work from home in this super soft terry sweatshirt, featuring a cute tie-back detail.
Versatile criss-cross strap slides will be your go-to shoes for summer.
This one piece is perfect for a swim.
A jumpsuit that is perfect to romp around in.
A floral maxi dress perfect for summer and for the Fall with a jean jacket.
RELATED CONTENT:
Old Navy Face Masks: Face Masks for Adults and Kids
Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Women's Designer Brands
Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: Best T-Shirts, Jewelry, Pins & More
Nordstrom Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Marchesa, Gucci, Tory Burch, Movado, Helmut Lang and More
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Get Up to 80% Off on Uggs, TOMS, Cole Haan & More
Banana Republic Sale: 30-5% Off Everything + Extra 50% Off Sale Styles
Shopbop Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Select Styles
Gap Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Almost Everything and Extra 30% Off Sale
Athleta Sale: New Markdowns Up to 50% Off
The Best Fitness Tracker -- Apple Watch, Fitbit, Galaxy Fit and More
Adidas Sale: Save Up to 50% Off 1000s of Items
DSW Sale: Get $10 Off $49, $20 Off $99 or $60 Off $199