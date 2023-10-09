Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde got into some fun duds for their daughter's birthday party over the weekend.

The pair presented a united front as they went all out for the Halloween-themed celebration, sporting colorful outfits matching the party's theme.

The Don't Worry Darling director was clearly inspired by Greta Gerwig's Barbie, dressed as Ken in a rocking replica of his '80s-inspired workout set. The look consisted of multicolored shorts printed with a wavy design, a matching zip-up sleeveless jacket worn over a white tank, a visor and black shades.

Meanwhile, the Ted Lasso star was dressed in mint green sweats and a zip-up hoodie set, complete with a plastic crown on his head, seemingly giving a nod to the Statue of Liberty.

Per Page Six, Daisy, who celebrates her seventh birthday on Wednesday, matched her mother by dressing in Barbie's iconic pink-and-white checkered dress with pink sneakers. She topped off her look with a sparkling gold headband that read, "It's my birthday."

Her older brother, 9-year-old Otis, was dressed as Dragon Ball Z's Goku in an orange jumpsuit and purple accessories.

It's the pair's first sighting together since they settled their custody dispute late last month.

According to court docs obtained by multiple outlets, Sudeikis agreed to pay his director ex $27,500 per month for their two children. ET has reached out to reps for Sudeikis and Wilde for comment.

Sudeikis' child support payment includes $10,300 for Otis and $17,200 for Daisy. On top of Sudeikis' monthly payment, he's agreed to cover 25 percent of Wilde's childcare expenses. Additionally, the duo agreed to share joint custody of their two kids on a "week-on, week-off" basis.

The agreement, which was first reported by Daily Mail, comes after a contentious custody battle between the formerly engaged pair, which began when Wilde was served legal papers while onstage at an April 2022 event.

"The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children's best interests," Wilde wrote in court docs shortly thereafter, Daily Mail reported.

A year later, the dispute was still going strong when Wilde formally requested in court that Sudeikis start paying child support. In her court filing, which was first obtained by The Blast, Wilde claimed she had more than $107,000 in monthly expenses.

Wilde claimed that while she and Sudeikis were "splitting certain expenses for the children, such as their school tuition," she's the one "bearing 100 percent of the costs of the children's care when they are with me, including, but not limited to, their food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities and transportation costs."

Therefore, Wilde asked the court "to make an order regarding child support so that I can adequately provide for our children commensurate with Jason's standard of living."

A source close to Sudeikis responded to Wilde's claims, telling ET, "Jason shared costs equally and fairly throughout his relationship, including everything related to the children. Jason took it upon himself to initiate the proceedings in the first place to ensure that the kids would be properly cared for by both parents based on the court deciding what is fair financially going forward."

Despite their earlier contention, things seemingly took a friendly turn for the former couple last month, when the pair was spotted together again, high-fiving at their son's soccer game.

