Teamwork makes the dream work! Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were supportive parents at their 9-year-old son Otis' soccer game over the weekend.

In a picture captured at the event, the smiling pair were dressed casually as they were photographed giving each other a high-five while standing together. This was the second time this month that the Saturday Night Live alum and the Don't Worry Darling director/star have come together for their kid. The two also share a 6-year-old daughter, Daisy.

SPLASH

Earlier this month, Wilde and Sudeikis spent the afternoon cheering on Otis and even shared a hug as they stood side-by-side while watching the match.

The pair, who called off their engagement in November 2020, have been keeping it cordial amid their custody battle. In April, it was reported that Wilde was asking Sudeikis to start paying child support for their two children, claiming she "has borne the lion's share of the expenses for their children" even though "he earns significantly more than" her.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

According to legal documents, Wilde claims to have more than $107,000 in monthly expenses, which includes almost $60,000 in "rent/mortgage" and $4,000 in "laundry and cleaning." While Wilde states that she and Sudeikis "have been splitting certain expenses for the children, such as their school tuition," she claims that she is the one "bearing 100% of the costs of the children's care when they are with me, including, but not limited to, their food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities and transportation costs."

The following month, Wilde took the red carpet at the Met Gala and opened up to ET about her life at home and happiness, amid the drama surrounding her personal life.

"Oh my god, I mean, I just feel so lucky. I feel like this is just a wonderful time," Wilde marveled. "I'm working hard, and my kids are healthy and I get to come and have fun with people I really admire, and things are good."

RELATED CONTENT: