Olivia Wilde is taking the time to get some laughs. The actress was spotted arriving by car to watch comedian Nate Bargatz at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday.

As the 39-year-old actress and director pulled up, she was greeted by actor and comedian Nick Thune. The former Love Life star reportedly stepped out from a backstage area to greet Wilde and the two shared an embrace before entering the venue.

MEGA

Wilde wore a floral green-and-white dress with red boots. Thune looked cozy in an olive green button-down shirt, red pants and slip-on sandals.

MEGA

Earlier that same day, Wilde spent the afternoon with her ex, Jason Sudeikis, as they cheered on their 9-year-old son, Otis, during a soccer game. Sudeikis and Wilde, who called off their engagement in November 2020, stood side-by-side and even shared a hug while watching the match.

It's not the first time the former couple has been seen being amicable despite their contentious custody battle. The 47-year-old actor and his ex-fiancée were seen putting up a united front during Otis' soccer game in April, where Wilde wore a black jumpsuit, a straw hat, sunglasses and sneakers, while Sudeikis sported a USA soccer sweatshirt, a maroon baseball cap, jeans and white kicks.

Backgrid

The week before the soccer game, it was reported that Wilde was asking Sudeikis to start paying child support for their two children, Otis and 6-year-old Daisy, claiming she "has borne the lion's share of the expenses for their children" even though "he earns significantly more than" her.

According to legal documents, the Don't Worry Darling star claims to have more than $107,000 in monthly expenses, which includes almost $60,000 in "rent/mortgage" and $4,000 in "laundry and cleaning." While Wilde states that she and Sudeikis "have been splitting certain expenses for the children, such as their school tuition," she claims that she is the one "bearing 100% of the costs of the children's care when they are with me, including, but not limited to, their food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities and transportation costs."

Wilde is also asking that Sudeikis cover her legal bills to the tune of no less than $500,000.

"Jason shared costs equally and fairly throughout his relationship, including everything related to the children," a source close Sudeikis told ET at the time. "Jason took it upon himself to initiate the proceedings in the first place to ensure that the kids would be properly cared for by both parents based on the court deciding what is fair financially going forward."

The child support dispute comes after Wilde had claimed that Sudeikis was trying to litigate her into debt amid their custody battle regarding whether their kids should live in L.A. or New York.

When ET spoke with Sudeikis at the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere in March, the actor got candid about co-parenting with Wilde, sharing how he and Wilde are setting a good example for their two children.

When asked if Otis and Daisy know how hard dad works to bring fans more Ted Lasso, Sudeikis quipped, "I don't know if they know how hard, they know how often."

He continued, "They know Brendan and Joe real well, and so they see how much we hang out, and laugh and enjoy each other's company, that any of us get the opportunity to find a job where you have so much fun doing it, and if that's the example that myself and Olivia, provide for them, then I'm happy about that. It doesn't have to be in this business necessarily, but if they find -- Daisy wants to be about 10 different things."

Sudeikis, who plays the titular role of Ted on the beloved Apple TV+ series, also has a child on the show. His struggle to co-parent and maintain a long-distance relationship with his son while serving as the head coach of Richmond F.C. in London plays out on TV, and it's one the actor said he couldn't portray had he not been a parent himself.

"I don't think I ever could have portrayed a parent, me personally, effectively in a way that I would have believed until becoming one," he said. "I don't think I'm a good enough actor to do that kind of make-believe without having that kind of love that enters your life when you have kids."

RELATED CONTENT: