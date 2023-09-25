Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde have settled their custody dispute. According to court docs obtained by multiple outlets, the Ted Lasso actor agreed earlier this month to pay his director ex $27,500 per month for their two children, Otis, 9, and Daisy, 6. ET has reached out to reps for Sudeikis and Wilde for comment.

Sudeikis' child support payment includes $10,300 for Otis and $17,200 for Daisy. On top of Sudeikis' monthly payment, he's agreed to cover 25 percent of Wilde's childcare expenses. Additionally, the duo agreed to share joint custody of their two kids on a "week-on, week-off" basis.

The agreement, which was first reported by Daily Mail, comes after a contentious custody battle between the formerly engaged pair, which began when Wilde was served legal papers while onstage at an April 2022 event.

"The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children's best interests," Wilde wrote in court docs shortly thereafter, Daily Mail reported.

A year later, the dispute was still going strong when Wilde formally requested in court that Sudeikis start paying child support. In her court filing, which was first obtained by The Blast, Wilde claimed she had more than $107,000 in monthly expenses.

Wilde claimed that while she and Sudeikis were "splitting certain expenses for the children, such as their school tuition," she's the one "bearing 100 percent of the costs of the children's care when they are with me, including, but not limited to, their food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities and transportation costs."

Therefore, Wilde asked the court "to make an order regarding child support so that I can adequately provide for our children commensurate with Jason's standard of living."

A source close to Sudeikis responded to Wilde's claims, telling ET, "Jason shared costs equally and fairly throughout his relationship, including everything related to the children. Jason took it upon himself to initiate the proceedings in the first place to ensure that the kids would be properly cared for by both parents based on the court deciding what is fair financially going forward."

Things seemed to take a friendly turn earlier this month, when the pair was spotted high-fiving at their son's soccer game.

