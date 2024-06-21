Only Murders in the Building is headed to Hollywood!

Season 4 of the mystery-comedy premieres on Aug. 27, as the series' central trio of true crime podcasters -- Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) -- travel to Los Angeles to oversee a Hollywood studio's adaptation of their story to the big screen.

In June 2024, Hulu released a first-look behind-the-scenes photo from the upcoming season, revealing who some of the newly added cast members would be portraying in the upcoming season.

Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy and Zach Galifianakis are all playing themselves in season 4 -- Hollywood stars who have been cast in the feature adaptation of Only Murders in the Building. Longoria is playing movie Mabel, Levy is the cinematic Charles and Galifianakis is an Oscar-worthy Oliver.

Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy and Zach Galifianakis play themselves -- playing Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short -- in 'Only Murders in the Building' season 4. - Hulu

Read on to learn everything we know about the upcoming season.

PLOT DETAILS

True to the series' name and established tradition so far, Only Murders capped off its third season by not only solving one murder, but introducing another -- as a cliffhanger to hint at what's to come.

This time around, the "murder in the building" happened to be Jane Lynch's character, Sazz, who is known in the story as being Charles' stunt double from his time on the hit '90s crime drama Brazzos.

So, will it be Sazz's murder that lures the trio to Los Angeles? Or matters of the heart?

Fans of the show will remember that season 3 left off with an interesting proposition from Jesse Williams' character, Tobert, who asked Mabel to leave New York and join him in the City of Angels. Oliver got a similar offer from his own love interest, actress Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), who accepted a job in Hollywood after making a celebrated debut in Oliver's musical.

While Mabel and Oliver initially turned both offers down -- with Oliver insisting he can only handle L.A. in small doses -- ET confirmed in early 2024 that the trio ends up on the West Coast eventually. We'll have to stay tuned to learn why and how.

RETURNING CAST

OMITB's unlikely trio of co-stars will of course be back for new adventures and investigations in season 4, with Martin back as former crime drama star Charles-Haden Savage, Short returning as hapless theater producer Oliver Putnam and Gomez reprising her role as young artist Mabel Mora, who has somehow found companionship and professional success with the pair of men almost 50 years her senior.

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short all return for season 4 of 'Only Murders In The Building.' - Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Additionally, it was confirmed in February 2024 that Meryl Streep would be returning for OMITB's fourth season as Loretta Durkin.

"Meryl is returning for next season because she had a tremendous time," 20th Television president Karey Burke told The Hollywood Reporter's TV Top Five podcast.

Streep's character is the love interest of Oliver, and was regarded as a suspect in the murder of Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) in season 3. In the finale, however, it was ultimately revealed that she was innocent of the crime and, after a stellar debut onstage in Oliver's musical, Loretta accepted an acting job in Los Angeles -- leaving a question mark on their relationship.

Meryl Streep will return as Loretta Durkin in 'Only Murders' fourth season. - Hulu

In addition to the awards season legend, newly minted Oscar winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph is also returning for season 4 as police detective Donna Williams -- fresh off her Best Supporting Actress awards season sweep for her role in The Holdovers.

Following her awards season sweep for 'The Holdovers,' Da'Vine Joy Randolph will return for season 4 of 'Only Murders in the Building.' - John Shearer/WireImage

NEW CAST

Speaking with ET at the world premiere of her new Apple TV+ series, Land of Women, in June 2024, Longoria couldn't come up with the words to describe her excitement to be working alongside some Hollywood heavyweights in the new season of the Hulu series.

"Meryl Streep. Melissa McCarthy. Eugene Levy. Zach Galifianakis. Paul Rudd," Longoria gushed of her Only Murders in the Building co-stars. "There was one scene we were, all of us, we were there and I was like, 'How is this my life?' I'm so excited."

McCarthy is another major star who has been cast in the upcoming season -- in an as-yet-undisclosed role. Other season 4 additions include Molly Shannon, Richard Kind, Kumail Nanjiani, Desmin Borges, Siena Werber, Lilian Rebelo, Richard Kind, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Catherine Cohen, and Jin Ha.

FIRST LOOKS

Beginning in March 2024, the OMITB Instagram account began sharing some fun behind-the-scenes looks from the set of season 4 -- however, no official trailer has yet been released.

PRODUCTION AND RELEASE DETAILS

After both Oliver and Mabel found romantic incentive to spend some time on the West Coast in the season 3 finale, ET confirmed in early 2024 that at least part of season 4 will take place in Los Angeles after having previously set the first three seasons in the Big Apple.

Speaking with Deadline at the time, Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich elaborated on what that will look like.

"Well, I'm very excited to see Steve [Martin], Martin [Short] and Selena [Gomez] take a little break from the apartment building and come to Los Angeles," Erwich said. "So in the same way that John Hoffman used the canvas of Broadway to tell what I think was one of the most unique seasons you've ever seen, the same unique Only Murders take will be applied to Los Angeles, which I'm really excited about."

After several months of production, the OMITB Instagram account celebrated the season 4 wrap with a sweet video of Martin, Short and Gomez taking their final bows of the season on June 11, 2024.

Only Murders in the Building season 4 premieres Aug. 27 on Hulu, with new episodes released weekly. Seasons 1-3 are streaming now.

