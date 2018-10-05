Orlando Bloom is honoring his Grandma Dorrie.

The 41-year-old British actor took to Instagram late Thursday night to reflect on his grandmother’s life in her final days.

"Cherish the memories and moments and celebrate and respect the life,” he captioned a series of photos of himself with Dorrie. “We all smile we live we laugh and we embrace a grandmother a mother a sister an aunt a wife a girlfriend a daughter a friend a child a newborn we are born we grow old we get sick and we die this we know so love and give love.”

In the photos, Bloom is holding and kissing his grandma’s hand as she sits up in bed. He goes on to reveal that she’s currently very sick and that she’s not expected to live much longer.

"98 years and I’m so glad I got to be a part of them and as I lie awake pondering and knowing that she too will pass soon now perhaps before I wake I pray I smile,” he wrote. "I shed a tear or two at the memories of Sunday lunch with Yorkshire pudding (she made the best) and roast potatoes and beans from the allotment and pudding and humbugs and walks in the fields or alone the canals and knitted cardigans the love and history I am so grateful for my grandma Dorrie I love you.”

Bloom also got a sweet message from his girlfriend, Katy Perry, who commented on the post, "Love you angel.”

Bloom recently ended his stint as the titular character in the London West End production of Killer Joe. He and Perry made their red carpet debut as a couple in Monte Carlo in late September. For more from the couple, watch the clip below:

