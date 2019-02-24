The Oscars don't need a host when they have Amy Poehler, Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph.

The three former Saturday Night Live stars presented the first award of the night -- Best Supporting Actress, which went to Regina King -- but cracked up all the A-listers in the audience with their hilarious interaction beforehand.

"We are not your hosts, but we will stand here a little too long so people who get USA Today tomorrow will think we are," Fey joked.

The women then poked fun at this year's biggest films, including A Star Is Born, with Rudolph singing Lady Gaga's soaring run in "Shallow" and also referencing an infamous moment from the film.

"Don't worry, Bradley, after four kids I too have peed myself at the GRAMMYs," she cracked.

Clearly, the audience and the internet loved the three women together, begging for the trio to host next year's telecast.

Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph introducing the Oscars and making us all LIVE #TheOscarspic.twitter.com/iGCDzEHkKu — Skye Dove (@doremifa_alanis) February 25, 2019

AMY POEHLER, TINA FEY, AND MAYA RUDOLPH CAN HOST MY LIFE. OMFG CAN THEY JUST DO THE REST OF THE SHOW PLEASE???? #oscars2019 — Kailee 🤓 (@Kaileesee) February 25, 2019

The Oscars actually opened with a performance by Adam Lambert and Queen, before going into a montage of last year's biggest films.

ET spoke to Anne Hathaway last month about her own experience hosting the Oscars in 2011 alongside James Franco, which was widely panned. Watch the video below for more:

