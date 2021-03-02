Global pandemic, be damned. This year's awards season is soldiering on amid unprecedented times -- though the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, GRAMMYs and other ceremonies are shaping up to look different than any awards shows we've seen before.

This year has seen movie theaters around the world close their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic -- with studios repeatedly pushing release dates and film festivals scrapping plans or moving online -- prompting awards bodies to postpone their respective telecasts and adjust eligibility rules to account for continued uncertainty.

Below, ET has your handy awards season calendar to keep you up to date as we learn more about what's to come for the Oscars, Golden Globes, GRAMMYs, BAFTA Awards and more.

Golden Globes

et

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards -- originally scheduled for the first Sunday in January -- took place on Feb. 28 as a bicoastal telecast hosted by Tina Fey from the The Rainbow Room in NYC and Amy Poehler from The Beverly Hilton in California, with nominees appearing virtually from around the world.

Winners:Nomadland and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm were the night's top drama and comedy film, respectively, while The Crown and Schitt's Creek dominated the TV side. See the full list of winners.

Most Memorable Moments: See them all.

GRAMMY Awards

Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images

Less than a month before the show was set to take place, the 63rd annual GRAMMY Awards were postponed due from Jan. 31 to March 14 due to COVID-19 concerns.

When: March 14 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS All Access

Where: Los Angeles Convention Center

Nominations: See the full list. (Beyoncé is the year's most-nominated artist, among a number of notable surprises and snubs.)

NAACP Image Awards

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for NAACP

When: March 27 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on BET and simulcast on CBS and across ViacomCBS Networks. (Non-televised categories will be announced virtually over five nights, March 22-26.)

Nominations: See the full list.

SAG Awards

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

The 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards first moved from January to March, but when that date was later claimed by the rescheduled GRAMMY Awards, SAG-AFTRA delayed its ceremony into April. The telecast will be re-imagined as "a one-hour special that highlights and expands on our signature I am an Actor opening and honors the outstanding performances of the past year."

When: April 4 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS

Nominations: See the full list.

BAFTA Awards

Ben StansallAFP via Getty Images

The 74th annual EE British Academy Film Awards will take place two weeks ahead of the Academy Awards, as is customary. (The ceremony was previously set for Feb. 14 and will now "accommodates an extended eligibility period.")

When: April 11

Where: TBA

Nominations: To be announced on March 9.

Independent Spirit Awards

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

The Indie Spirit Awards traditionally take place the Saturday before the Oscars -- so when the Academy redated its show, so did Film Independent. This year's ceremony, however will take place the Thursday before the Oscars.

When: April 24 at 7:00 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. ET on IFC

Nominations: See the full list.

The Oscars

Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences postponed the 93rd annual Oscars by two months, with its eligibility window extended to Feb. 28.

When: April 25

Where: "Multiple locations" including the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood

Here are this year's key dates:

Feb. 9: Oscar Shortlists Announcement

March 5 - 10: Nominations voting

March 15: Oscar Nominations Announcement

April 15: Oscar Nominees Luncheon

April 15 - 20: Final Oscars voting

Full Calendar

MARCH 2021

March 7: Critics' Choice Awards (redated from January 2021)

March 12: Producers Guild Awards nominations announced

March 14: GRAMMYs

March 15: Oscar nominations announced

March 24: Producers Guild Awards (virtual)

March 27: NAACP Image Awards

APRIL 2021

April 4: Screen Actors Guild Awards

April 10: Art Directors Guild's Excellence in Production Design Awards

April 10: DGA Awards

April 11: BAFTA Awards

April 17: 71st Annual ACE Eddie Awards

April 24: Film Independent Spirit Awards

April 25: Oscars

RELATED CONTENT:

Oscars Increase Best Picture Nominees, Announce New Diversity Efforts

Emerald Fennell, Regina King and Chloé Zhao Make Golden Globes History

Here's Where to Watch Every Best Picture Winner From the Past Decade

Emmys 2020: All The Must-See Moments! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery