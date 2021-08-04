Shopping

'Outer Banks' Season 2: Kiara's Best Looks and Where to Find Them

By ETonline Staff
Outer Banks is obviously filled with action, drama and mystery, but the Netflix series is also brimming with summer fashion inspiration to take note of. 

The second season released last week, and ET Style has gathered a bunch of our favorite looks worn by Kiara Carrera, aka Kie, played by Madison Bailey. Kie's outfits are perfect for the end of summer. Her wardrobe consists of casual, cool pieces with a surfer girl vibe. Think graphic crop tees, denim shorts and slouchy cargo pants. 

Be sure to also check out the show's collaboration with Volcom -- an exclusive collection of clothes and accessories inspired by the teen drama set in the coastal town.

Shop key pieces to get Kiara's looks below. 

Volcom x Outer Banks Kiara Tie Dye Hoodie
Volcom x Outer Banks Kiara Tie Dye Hoodie
Nordstrom
Volcom x Outer Banks Kiara Tie Dye Hoodie
$55 AT NORDSTROM
Volcom x Outer Banks Kiara Tie Dye Racerback Crop Tank
Volcom x Outer Banks Kiara Tie Dye Racerback Crop Tank
Nordstrom
Volcom x Outer Banks Kiara Tie Dye Racerback Crop Tank
$38 AT NORDSTROM

Look 1

Channel Kiara in a striped high-neck cropped tank and bandana.

outer banks kiara
Netflix

GET THE LOOK:

Sky and Sparrow Stripe Muscle Crop Tank
Sky and Sparrow Stripe Muscle Crop Tank
Tillys
Sky and Sparrow Stripe Muscle Crop Tank
$20 AT TILLYS
Madewell Bandana
Madewell Bandana
Madewell
Madewell Bandana
$13 AT MADEWELL

Look 2 

For fall, rock a similar outfit like Kiara's. Pair a cozy faux shearling jacket with dark green corduroy pants and classic Doc Martens. 

kiara outer banks
Netflix

GET THE LOOK:

Forever 21 Striped Faux Shearling Jacket
Forever 21 Striped Faux Shearling Jacket
Forever 21
Forever 21 Striped Faux Shearling Jacket
$30 AT FOREVER 21 (REGULARLY $40)
Dr. Martens Shriver Hi Fashion Boot
Dr. Martens Shriver Hi Fashion Boot
Amazon
Dr. Martens Shriver Hi Fashion Boot
$160 AT AMAZON
Beginning Boutique Geneva Cord Pants Green
Beginning Boutique Geneva Cord Pants Green
Beginning Boutique
Beginning Boutique Geneva Cord Pants Green
$60 AT BEGINNING BOUTIQUE

Look 3 

Denim shorts are a wardrobe staple for Kie. Accessorize with a boho-style bracelet set from Madison Bailey's collaboration with Pura Vida. 

kiara outer banks
Netflix

GET THE LOOK:

ROMWE X Leveltwentyone Letter Ringer Crop Cami
ROMWE X Leveltwentyone Letter Ringer Crop Cami
ROMWE
ROMWE X Leveltwentyone Letter Ringer Crop Cami
$6 AT ROMWE
Roxy The Sun Shines Denim Shorts
Roxy The Sun Shines Denim Shorts
Amazon
Roxy The Sun Shines Denim Shorts
$50 AT AMAZON
Pura Vida "The Destiny Pack" by Madison Bailey
Pura Vida The Destiny Pack by Madison Bailey
Pura Vida
Pura Vida "The Destiny Pack" by Madison Bailey
$45 AT PURA VIDA

Look 4

We love this fun smiley face top, styled with slouch pants and checkered Vans. 

kiara outer banks
Netflix

GET THE LOOK:

Cotton On Smiley Smile More Tee
Cotton On Smiley Smile More Tee
Cotton On
Cotton On Smiley Smile More Tee
$25 AT COTTON ON
We The Free City Slouch Cord Pants
We The Free City Slouch Cord Pants
Free People
We The Free City Slouch Cord Pants
$128 AT FREE PEOPLE
Vans Sk8-Hi Tapered
Vans Sk8-Hi Tapered
Zappos
Vans Sk8-Hi Tapered
$75 AT ZAPPOS

Look 5

Couple a plaid jacket with gray jeans. 

kiara outer banks
Netflix

GET THE LOOK:

Abercrombie & Fitch Cropped Wool-Blend Shirt Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch Cropped Wool-Blend Shirt Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Cropped Wool-Blend Shirt Jacket
$99 AT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH
Topshop Straight Leg Jeans in Gray
Topshop Straight Leg Jeans in Gray
ASOS
Topshop Straight Leg Jeans in Gray
$52 (REGULARLY $74)

Look 6

Go for the cool vacation vibes look by wearing a cropped tank under a printed short-sleeve shirt. 

kiara outer banks
Netflix

GET THE LOOK:

Avanova Cute Animal Printed Crop Top
Avanova Women's Cute Animal Printed Crop Top
Amazon
Avanova Cute Animal Printed Crop Top
$6 AT AMAZON
Open Edit Y.A.S. Tall Short Sleeve Shirt in Muted Tropical Print
Y.A.S. Tall Short Sleeve Shirt in Muted Tropical Print
ASOS
Open Edit Y.A.S. Tall Short Sleeve Shirt in Muted Tropical Print
$76 AT ASOS

