'Outer Banks' Season 2: Kiara's Coolest Looks and Where to Find Them

Outer Banks is obviously filled with action, drama and mystery, but the Netflix series is also brimming with summer fashion inspiration to take note of.
The second season released last week, and ET Style has gathered a bunch of our favorite looks worn by Kiara Carrera, aka Kie, played by Madison Bailey. Kie's outfits are perfect for the end of summer. Her wardrobe consists of casual, cool pieces with a surfer girl vibe. Think graphic crop tees, denim shorts and slouchy cargo pants.
Be sure to also check out the show's collaboration with Volcom -- an exclusive collection of clothes and accessories inspired by the teen drama set in the coastal town.
Shop key pieces to get Kiara's looks below.
Look 1
Channel Kiara in a striped high-neck cropped tank and bandana.
GET THE LOOK:
Look 2
For fall, rock a similar outfit like Kiara's. Pair a cozy faux shearling jacket with dark green corduroy pants and classic Doc Martens.
GET THE LOOK:
Look 3
Denim shorts are a wardrobe staple for Kie. Accessorize with a boho-style bracelet set from Madison Bailey's collaboration with Pura Vida.
GET THE LOOK:
Look 4
We love this fun smiley face top, styled with slouch pants and checkered Vans.
GET THE LOOK:
Look 5
Couple a plaid jacket with gray jeans.
GET THE LOOK:
Look 6
Go for the cool vacation vibes look by wearing a cropped tank under a printed short-sleeve shirt.
GET THE LOOK:
