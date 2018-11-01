Welcome home, lassies!

In anticipation of Outlander's fourth season, ET has been quenching your Droughtlander thirst with insightful interviews and sidesplitting games featuring your favorite stars – and we've saved the best video for last.

We're taking you through the stones to the Outlander set in Scotland and bringing you along on our exclusive tour of Jamie and Claire's new American home: Fraser's Ridge.

To make matters even more exciting, your tour guides for this one-of-a-kind interview are none other than the Laird and Lady of the manor – or should we say cabin? – actors Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe.

"Welcome!" Heughan exclaims in our video above. "This is Fraser’s Ridge, [the house] that Jamie Fraser built with his bare hands."

In Drums of Autumn, Diana Gabaldon's fourth novel in the Outlander series, the Frasers acquire and settle on a large piece of land in western North Carolina and Jamie initially builds a small one-room cabin for his family to live in.

"Can I ask a question?" Balfe says to her onscreen husband during our tour. "When you were building the cabin, why didn’t you build a separate bedroom – or a toilet?"

"It's OK for you to go behind a tree," she adds with a smirk. "But you know, it’s a little bit more difficult as a woman."

Kidding aside, the stars reveal that they were wildly impressed with the attention to detail hidden in their newest season-four set.

"[Outlander production designer Jon] Gary Steel has done yet another amazing job," Heughan marvels when we sit down with him for a fireside chat. "We do have a few episodes where Jamie is beginning to build this and it’s remarkable to see the sort of handiwork."

"It just looks so cool," Balfe says. "It has such a different feel to the sets of previous seasons."

As we continue our tour of the cozy set, we grill Heughan and Balfe with some of our biggest Fraser family questions: What's their favorite item in the house? Is Claire a good cook in season four? And just how many drams of whisky have they shared together at the dinner table?

Press play on our video above to discover answers to these questions and even more behind-the-scenes secrets of Fraser's Ridge!

Season four of Outlander premieres Sunday, Nov. 4, at 8 p.m. EST/PST on Starz.

