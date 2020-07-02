Over $100 Off This Kate Spade Handbag at the Amazon Summer Sale

This Kate Spade bag is on sale for 40% off at the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. The Jackson Top Zip Pebble Leather Shoulder Crossbody bag is over $100 off and currently priced at $120.47 (regularly $249.00).

The leather crossbody bag is the epitome of a timeless handbag. The medium size satchel features a pebble leather facade, an adjustable crossbody strap and an exterior and interior pocket. The elegant shape is truly versatile and pairs well with a variety of looks. This style is a great spacious daytime bag or nighttime bag to carry all your essentials for work, running errands and traveling.

Although Amazon Prime Day was postponed, the Big Style Sale continues to roll out deep discounts from loads of fashion brands like Kate Spade. In addition to the satchel, you can shop the Kate Spade Scallop 2 Touchscreen Smartwatch on discount at Amazon. The official Kate Spade website is also offering deals of their own.

Other standout markdowns on offer at the shopping event include Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs and more.

Shop the Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Pebble Leather Shoulder Crossbody Bag on Amazon.

Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York Amazon Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade Jackson Pebbled Leather Crossbody bag comes with an interior and exterior pocket. Get this now for over $100 off the original price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $249 $120.47 at Amazon

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

This Kate Spade Watch Is 49% Off at the Amazon Summer Sale

Save Up to 70% Off Kate Spade at the Amazon Summer Sale

Kate Spade Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Surprise Sale Items

The Amazon Summer Sale Is Like Prime Day for Fashion: Top Deals So Far