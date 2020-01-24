Pamela Anderson is one smitten gal.

Days after tying the knot with movie mogul Jon Peters, the former Baywatch star posted the first photo of the newlyweds together on her Instagram Story on Friday. In the black-and-white pic, Anderson, 52, is wearing a white knitted sweater and is all smiles as she poses next to her hubby. Peters, 74, wears a long-sleeved shirt, a dark vest and aviators.

The sweet snap comes after the couple got married in a surprise private ceremony in Malibu, California, on Jan. 20. Anderson and Peters dated three decades ago, and reunited recently before becoming husband and wife.

Instagram Story

On Wednesday, Anderson also tweeted a throwback photo of her and Peters holding hands, writing, "#Pamela Peters" with a heart emoji.

This marks the fifth marriage for both Peters and Anderson. While Anderson's famous exes include Tommy Lee and Kid Rock, Peters was previously married to actress Lesley Anne Warren, and also dated Barbra Streisand. Peters produced Streisand's 1976 film A Star Is Born, and also produced the hit 2018 remake starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

For more on Anderson, watch below.

