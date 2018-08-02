Paris Jackson Claps Back at Claims She's Back in Rehab Following Demi Lovato's Apparent Overdose

Paris Jackson is setting the record straight about her sobriety.

The 20-year-old model took to social media on Wednesday to dispel rumors that she was returning to rehab following Demi Lovato's apparent drug overdose last month.

"To all of my friends sending me really sweet messages, letting me know that you're here for me through a tough time or whatever: I'm not going back to rehab or a clinic," Jackson said in a video on her Instagram Story. "That was just bullsh*t rumors online. Please don't believe everything you read."

When a fan tweeted the rumored news, Jackson responded to the claims again.

"Bruhh I already made a statement about this! I haven’t gone back to rehab, or to any clinic," Jackson wrote on Twitter. "Idk who decided to make this bullsh*t up for clickbait but it’s annoying! I don’t need a celebrity’s misfortune to make me healthy. I’ve had enough friends OD to send me that message!"

bruhh i already made a statement about this! i haven’t gone back to rehab, or to any clinic.. idk who decided to make this bullshit up for clickbait but it’s annoying! i don’t need a celebrity’s misfortune to make me healthy. i’ve had enough friends OD to send me that message! https://t.co/6eNtHY0Vvj — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) August 1, 2018

Jackson previously opened up about her sobriety and mental health struggles in a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone. "I was crazy. I was actually crazy," she admitted at the time. "I was going through a lot of, like, teen angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help."

Lovato, 25, was taken to a Los Angeles, California, area hospital following an apparent drug overdose on July 24. She's remained in the hospital since that time, but is due to be released this week, a source told ET on Thursday.

"Demi has been in the hospital for over a week because she needed to be monitored by a medical professional," the source said. "During her time in the hospital, she became physically sick, and the doctors wanted to make sure they kept a close eye on her until they were certain she was fine to be released."

Another source told ET that Lovato's ex-boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama, has been a constant source of support for the "Sorry Not Sorry" signer. "He visits Demi every day he can and has spent hours with her and her family," the source said.

