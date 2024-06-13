Ryan Seacrest is ready to take the wheel. On Thursday, a new Wheel of Fortune promo was released showing Pat Sajak welcoming Seacrest as the show's new host, alongside its returning hostess, Vanna White.

"Well, this is it, Ryan," Sajak tells his replacement in the video. "What do you think?"

After Seacrest remarks that the set is "impressive," White assures her new co-worker, "Ryan, I know the contestants are going to love you."

"I think what you're going to enjoy most," Sajak tells Seacrest, "is meeting the players and getting to know the audience at home."

Seacrest notes that Wheel is "such a part of people's lives," a sentiment with which Sajak wholeheartedly agrees.

"People love this show," the now-retired host says. "They come up to us every day and thank us for a half hour they can watch with the whole family."

After Seacrest tells the duo that they made running the show "look so easy," Sajak tells him, "You're never going to find a better job, and you're never going to find a better co-host."

"Aw, thanks Pat," White replies.

Sajak announced his retirement from Wheel of Fortune in June 2023 after serving as the game show's host for 41 seasons. Shortly thereafter, Seacrest came on board and White closed her deal to remain the show's hostess.

"I'm so excited! She's beloved, by this nation, she is just such an important part of the show. She has been for so many years," Seacrest told ET in September 2023. "I'm honored to be on stage with her soon."

Sajak filmed his final episode of Wheel in April 2024. In a farewell interview with his daughter, Maggie Sajak, which aired on Good Morning America, the host revealed his post-Wheel plans.

"I'm perfectly happy if it just means that I'll continue with my crossword puzzles and play with grandchildren. Hint hint hint, no pressure," he teased his daughter, shortly before he landed his first post-show gig, acting in Prescription: Murder at Honolulu's Hawaii Theatre.

Then, on June 7, Sajak's final episode aired.

"It's been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes, night after night, decade after decade," Sajak said in a video message, before acknowledging how the game show was a "safe place for family fun" throughout his tenure.

"No social issues. No politics. Nothing embarrassing, I hope," he said. "Just a game. But gradually it became more than that."

Pat Sajak hosts 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.' - Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty Images

Seacrest spoke out after Sajak's final episode, penning a lengthy message on Instagram.

"Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with Wheel of Fortune! Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades," Seacrest wrote. "Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you've created countless wonderful memories for viewers."

"You've set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era," he added. "Best wishes for all your future endeavors!"

