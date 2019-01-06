Patricia Clarkson is sharing her Golden Globes win with her parents.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the actress backstage at the awards show on Sunday, but it was her parents, Arthur and Jackie Clarkson, whom she couldn't wait to call after taking home the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Made for TV Movie award for her role in Sharp Objects.

"I'm Southern raised. I dedicated this to my mom and dad, who were in New Orleans tonight. They're still with us, which is remarkable," Clarkson said. "I'm lucky, I had a beautiful childhood, but I play very damaged people but I think I'm capable of that."

"My mom is so excited, I have to call them!" she told Frazier, marveling at how her phone had "exploded" with messages before calling up her mother.

"Mom, we're on Entertainment Tonight and I'm calling you!" she told her mom, tearing up. "I love you, Mom."

Clarkson's parents weren't the only ones she was feeling grateful for. The 59-year-old actress said she owes "everything" to HBO, and gave a big shout-out to her Sharp Objects daughter, Amy Adams.

"I owe her so much. She wanted me for this character. I'm here because of her, and we will be celebrating later," she insisted. "Amy and I both, we had to transition [out of playing these troubled, complex characters], but she's extraordinary."

"She's one of the greatest actresses I've ever met and worked with, ever, ever, ever!" Clarkson gushed.

Clarkson also praised the legion of women involved in the Time's Up initiative, explaining how she's seen a real change in Hollywood recently, especially for more experienced actresses among the "young and beautiful people in our industry."

"Everything is shifting in our industry, everything, and it is what we need. Women are moving in a direction that we should have been for years, but we finally have it now, and we've arrived in a way we've never arrived, in a way we've never been present in this industry," she declared. "We are standing on the shoulders of all those women who spoke up and spoke out."

