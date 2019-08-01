Patrick Swayze is being honored with a new documentary exploring his rise in Hollywood.

The first trailer has been released for I Am Patrick Swayze, the Paramount Network's upcoming film on the titular actor, which includes his friends, loved ones and former co-stars lovingly describing Swayze's drive to perform and his magnetic personality.

"As soon as we started dancing, it was just like…[passionate sigh]," Jennifer Grey, Swayze's Dirty Dancing co-star, shares as fans are shown clips from the classic film.

The trailer also explores his personal demons and struggles throughout his career.

"He'd be bubbly and fun, and as soon as he's by himself and alone, he would just crash," Swayze's wife, Lisa Niemi, shares with the camera, later adding, "We had so many challenging things to deal with but I still loved him."

As home videos play, the new promo also touches upon his battle with pancreatic cancer and his bravery up until the end.

"There was an innate loneliness and I think that's where his art came from," director Roland Joffe states. "This was [the] raw courage of somebody who knew they were going to die but wasn't making an issue of it."

In 2007, Swayze received his cancer diagnosis. He died two years later in L.A. at the age of 57.

The new documentary also includes interviews with Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Sam Elliott, Kelly Lynch and more.

I Am Patrick Swayze airs at 9 p.m. EST on Aug. 18 on the Paramount Network.

Check out the new, moving trailer above.

