Celebrities are just like the rest of us: they geek out and have surreal moments, too! Just ask Paul Rudd, who was all up in his feelings working alongside Ghostbusters legends for the franchise's next installment.

The 54-year-old actor spoke to ET's Rachel Smith at the New York City premiere of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire on Thursday, and he was beside himself at the opportunity to work alongside some true OGs of the franchise, like Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts.

One of those surreal moments came during filming when Rudd donned the iconic suit alongside the Hollywood giants.

"It's so surreal. I've grown up looking at these people in this setting, in those suits, and to be there with them was just a constant moment of 'I can't believe this is my life,'" Rudd said.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The sequel will see the grandchildren of the late Egon Spengler (the late Harold Ramis) step fully into their roles as his successors as proper paranormal investigators and fighters.

Getty

Getty

Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), along with their mom, played by Carrie Coon, and Rudd as their science teacher, return to where it all started -- the iconic New York City firehouse -- to team up with the original Ghostbusters. They've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level, but when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters, new and old, must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Hudson reprises his role as Winston Zeddemore alongside Potts, Aykroyd and Murray. Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, and comedian James Acaster are also part of the ensemble cast.

During the premiere, Rudd joked that his kids -- whom he shares with wife Julie Yaeger -- are not all that impressed with what he does for a living, yet he still manages to rack up some brownie points every now and then. Fans will remember Rudd and his 17-year-old son, Jack, were recently spotted in Las Vegas celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII win.

As for his 14-year-old daughter, Darby, Rudd's brownie points come via the one and only Taylor Swift.

"Big Swifties in our house," Rudd told ET. "I went to that show, it was amazing."

And for those wondering, yes, he did nab a few friendship bracelets.

Not just that, when Rudd attended Swift's concert last summer, he ran into Claud, the musician signed to Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory Records. That exchange of pleasantries inside a VIP tent evolved into Rudd dancing in Claud's music video for "A Good Thing."

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire hits theaters March 22.

RELATED CONTENT: