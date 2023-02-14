Like father, like son! Meet Paul Rudd’s mini-me, Jack Rudd!

Paul, a diehard Kansas City Chiefs fan, and his son attended Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and Fox Sports spoke to the giddy duo after their team defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

"I can’t believe it," the Ant-Man star said. "It was such a great game. Wow, it all just feels so overwhelming. Incredible."



Jack, who sounds just like his father, was overly excited about the win -- and one particular player. "I just wanted to thank Patrick Mahomes for existing, for putting in all the work, so we can all just enjoy his greatness every week," he said of the Chiefs quarterback as his famous dad laughed. "I’m so lucky that I’m alive to watch this. I cannot believe he’s a real person. I don’t know how to explain it."

"I just want to thank Patrick Mahomes for existing... I cannot believe he is a real person." 🤣



Paul Rudd and his son Jack were giddy after the @Chiefs Super Bowl win ⬇️ @PSchragspic.twitter.com/D2xrDUBDLX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 13, 2023

Rudd and Jack were spotted on the field's sidelines ahead of the game's kickoff, both wearing Chiefs jerseys.

Jack, born 2006, is the oldest of Rudd's two children who he shares with his wife, Julie Yaeger. The couple's younger daughter, 13-year-old Darby, was born in 2010.

RELATED CONTENT:

Super Bowl LVII: See Which Celebs are Eagles or Chiefs Fans

Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Debut Newborn Son's Face at Disneyland

Kansas City Chiefs Players Welcome Babies Before and After Super Bowl

Travis and Jason Kelce Share a Hug After Chiefs Win Super Bowl

Rihanna Responds After Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Gets Pranked! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery